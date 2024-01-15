'Compassionate' elderly woman struck by drink-driver says it's no use being bitter

Judge Bruce Northwood says a woman run down by a drink-driver has proven kind and compassionate. (File photo)

An elderly woman struck down by a drunk driver says she wishes no ill will on him and hopes he can turn his life around.

The 92-year-old was run down by Wycliff Finaulahi in February 2023.

Finaulahi had been drinking to “excess” at home before he made the “foolish” decision to steal his father’s car, the Palmerston North District Court heard on Friday.

Holding only a learner’s licence, he drove alone at speed to a nearby dairy.

But as he turned in, he mounted a kerb and struck the woman, who was “badly hurt”.

He then crashed into a wall before members of the public intervened. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 715 micrograms per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Judge Bruce Northwood said the woman’s victim impact statement showed she was a kind and compassionate person who had forgiven Finaulahi.

The woman’s daughter said her mother had bounced back so Finaulahi could have a second chance.

He had no prior convictions or criminal history, and defence lawyer Tim Hesketh said his remorse was genuine.

From the moment they met, Finaulahi had expressed his desire to meet his victim and apologise face-to-face.

Finaulahi also suffered from an intellectual disability and mental health issues, but until the incident he had led a “good, productive” life.

Hesketh said he now had support from several agencies in the community as well as his sister. His mental health, however, was still fragile.

A restorative justice session between the victim and Finaulahi had also gone well and Hesketh said this had been positive for both of them.

Judge Northwood said he had no doubt Finaulahi had been under considerable stress since the incident almost a year ago.

He said the fact he apologised to his victim in person showed bravery and no one “doubted for a minute” that he was genuinely sorry.

“I’m sure you know you did the wrong thing.”

In her victim impact statement, the woman said there was no use being bitter, and she knew Finaulahi’s actions were not deliberate.

He had made a “really important” promise to her that he would never drive drunk again, and Judge Northwood said it was vital he stayed true to this.

Judge Northwood sentenced Finaulahi to two months’ community detention and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

“I’ve got to put you off the road for a year.”

He also imposed a sentence of 12 months’ supervision.