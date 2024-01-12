Man charged after allegedly driving at speed through road works, hitting contractor

A 28-year-old man has been charged after the incident. (File photo)

A road worker is fighting for their life after a man allegedly drove through a Waikato construction site and hit them with his car.

Road contractors were working on Dunlop Rd in Waharoa about midday on Thursday when a white Haval SUV allegedly drove through the site at speed, hitting one of the contractors, police said.

“Police believe the driver of the vehicle had been involved in an altercation at a nearby commercial premises a short time earlier, where he had threatened and assaulted staff prior to driving off at speed.”

The 28-year-old man has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, threatening to kill and for failing to stop to see if the road worker was injured.

He will appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday.

Anyone who saw the incident of white Haval SUV is asked to contact police, quoting event number P057394166.