Police make third arrest in Jayden Mamfredos-Nair homicide investigation

Police earlier appealed for more information into the disappearance of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the investigation into the death of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said the arrest was made on Saturday night.

“We have also charged this man with Jayden’s murder,” he says.

The man is the third person to be arrested as part of the investigation.

He will appear before the North Shore District Court alongside two other men who have been arrested on Monday.

McNeill said further arrests couldn’t be ruled out.

Jayden Mamfredos has been missing from West Auckland for months.

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair, 19, disappeared from Massey on April 21, 2023.

Officers investigating his disappearance found a body at a property in Dairy Flat, which they believe to be the missing man.

“While we still have to carry out formal identification procedures, from all our enquiries to-date we believe this is Jayden. This now brings and end to the search for Jayden, which has been ongoing for more than eight months.

“This has been a devastating ordeal for Jayden’s whānau, who are still coming to terms with the loss they have suffered.

In August, police announced his disappearance was being treated as a murder investigation and launched Operation Violin following the discovery of evidence at the reserve suggesting he had been killed.

Police searched a Head Hunters pad on Young Access Rd in Dairy Flat in October in the hopes of finding Mamfredos-Nair, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

Stuff questioned if the property where he was found was this site, but police declined to comment as the case was now before the court.