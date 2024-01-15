Jayden Mamfredos-Nair went missing nine months ago. His body has finally been found.

Jayden Mamfredos has been missing from West Auckland for months.

On April 21 last year, teenager Jayden Mamfredos-Nair​ got into a car with two men in west Auckland, then vanished.

Three days later, he was reported missing and police began their nearly nine-month search for the teenager, which culminated in the discovery of a body at a Dairy Flat property and the arrest of three men over the weekend.

The alleged offenders have since been charged with the 19-year-old’s murder and are expected to appear at North Shore District Court on Monday.

Throughout the nine-month ordeal, his family held out hope that he would be returned home safe, despite mounting evidence that the young man was dead.

It started as a missing persons case, but after four months, a number of property searches and interviews, Waitematā CIB detective inspector Callum McNeill​ upgraded the case to a homicide investigation.

Mamfredos-Nair was last seen on Friday, April 21. The final picture of the teenager was a CCTV still showing him clad in a black and white tracksuit walking through the doors of a Lincoln Rd service station.

Forty-five minutes later, he was spotted getting into a black ute outside Birdwood Reserve in Rānui with two men known to have ties to the Head Hunters gang.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Waitematā CIB detective inspector Callum McNeill said the long investigation had been tough on the teen’s family.

From the outside, the change in the status of the case might have seemed curious given the lack of a body, but McNeill said evidence collected from the reserve and during search warrants suggested the teen had been killed.

The teenager’s 20th birthday came and went and throughout the time he had been missing he hadn’t touched bank accounts, social media, or his telephone, which McNeill said was “highly unusual”.

“Police have kept an open mind during this investigation, but as time has gone on, our concerns - and the concerns of the family - have increased,” he said.

"I want to hold those to account who have murdered him.”

NZ Police/Supplied This was the last picture released of the teenager, taken just 45 minutes before he went missing.

Hopes of finding the teen alive dissipated when, in October, police searched a Head Hunters pad on Young Access Rd in Dairy Flat in hope of finding a body, but the search was unsuccessful.

They were seen using a ground penetrating radar, which can help locate burial sites or buried evidence.

Despite that, the young man’s family still held out hope.

They said in a statement at the time, the disappearance of the teen had left them “distraught”, but they were still hoping for his safe return.

Caroline Williams/Stuff Police search a Head Hunters gang pad in Dairy Flat for missing man Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

“Our hearts ache with worry, and we are deeply concerned for his safety and wellbeing,” they said.

“Jayden is a cherished member of our family, and we are desperately hoping for his safe return.”

But on Saturday their worst fears were confirmed when police announced they had found a body.

“While we still have to carry out formal identification procedures, from all our enquiries to-date we believe this is Jayden,” McNeill said.

“This now brings and end to the search for Jayden, which has been ongoing for more than eight months.

“This has been a devastating ordeal for Jayden’s whānau, who are still coming to terms with the loss they have suffered.”