Name suppression for three charged with murder of teen

Jayden Mamfredos-Nair has been missing from Massey in West Auckland for over a month.

Three men have appeared in court, charged with the murder of an Auckland teenager, nine months after he went missing.

The 20-year-old and two 26 year olds appeared at the North Shore District Court on Monday, charged with the murder of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

A significant police presence was at court with at least seven police officers inside the courtroom.

Judge Anna Fitzgibbon remanded all three in custody. She granted the men interim name suppression on the basis that identity could be an issue at trial. The police did not oppose.

The Judge also declined media applications to photograph, film and record the hearing.

The three men were charged over the weekend and are due to next appear at the High Court in Auckland on February 7.

Some details of the police investigation have been released over the past nine months.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS/Stuff Police in Dairy Flat searching for the body of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

On April 21 last year, Mamfredos-Nair was seen getting into a car with two other men in West Auckland. He then disappeared.

The final picture of the teenager was a CCTV still showing him dressed in a black and white tracksuit walking through the doors of a Lincoln Rd service station.

Forty-five minutes later, he was spotted getting into a black ute outside Birdwood Reserve in Rānui with two men known to have ties to the Head Hunters gang.

Three days later, the 19-year-old was reported missing.

After four months of property searches and interviews, Waitematā CIB detective inspector Callum McNeill​ upgraded the case to a homicide investigation.

He said there was enough evidence in the reserve and from search warrants to suggest the Mamfredos-Nair had been killed.

He had not re-appeared for his 20th birthday, nor had he touched bank accounts, his phone or social media.

Police searched a Dairty Flat property in October, connected to a gang.

But it was not until Saturday that Mamfredos-Nair’s body was found.

“This has been a devastating ordeal for Jayden’s whānau, who are still coming to terms with the loss they have suffered,” McNeill said.