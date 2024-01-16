Man pleads guilty to burning down his Sanson home
A man has admitted burning down his Manawatū home.
Terence Smith, 63, was arrested on the day of the fire when emergency services were called to the semi-rural villa just after 4am on October 10.
Fire crews found the home on Cemetery Rd in Sanson engulfed in flames on arrival and it was significantly damaged.
Investigators spent several hours at the property and quickly determined it was arson.
Smith was taken to hospital by ambulance, but police said he was not injured.
He pleaded guilty to one charge of arson in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday.
Appearing for Smith, defence lawyer Steve Winter said his client had been staying at a mental health facility since his arrest and wished for that to continue.
Smith had some apprehension about the arson charge and wanted to ensure the court knew why he lit the fire.
He asked the judge if he could speak to his lawyer.
After a brief discussion, Winter said he would make submissions about Smith’s motivations prior to sentencing.
"His intention was to not be here after the fire."
Judge Jonathan Krebs remanded Smith on bail to reappear for sentence in March.
He told Smith he had also directed a series of pre-sentence reports, but did not include any for a community-based sentence.
“Such a sentence is not going to be available.”
But a plan for Smith’s care going forward would need to be determined, he said.
Smith appeared tired and frail and remained mostly quiet during his appearance.
WHERE TO GET HELP:
-
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
-
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Lifeline 0800 543 354
-
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans 0800 726 666
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
-
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
-
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
-
In a life-threatening situation, call 111.