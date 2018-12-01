Teacher shortage a 'catastrophe' in 2017 - now it's worse

National executives from New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa and Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) met to discuss a joint campaign.

Secondary schools around the country are going into the new year nearly 1500 teachers short.

The extent of the shortage was revealed in a new survey conducted by the Post-Primary Teachers' Association.

Two-thirds of Auckland principals surveyed said filling vacancies was "harder" or "much harder" than in 2017, when one long-standing teacher called it a "catastrophe".

Just 4 per cent said it had got easier.

Pakuranga College principal Michael Williams said the situation was "tight" at his school.

"It is probably the hardest year for recruitment I've had," he said.

He had to draw on overseas teachers and recruitment agencies to plug the gaps, but said that strategy only worked as a "short-term stop gap" – and New Zealand schools had been relying on it for years.

The Ministry of Education needed to address the fundamental questions, he said: "Why do so few people want to go into teacher training, and why do so many people drop out?"

Measures also needed to be put in place to make teaching a viable profession in Auckland, where the cost of living was "horrific", Williams said.

123RF Two-thirds of Auckland principals say recruiting teachers has become harder than in 2017 (file photo).

The PPTA union asked for a housing allowance of up to $100 a week for teachers living in high-rent areas in addition to a bid for a 15 per cent pay boost over one year.

Principals who responded to the survey, released on Friday, said when they did fill vacancies, the candidates weren't always ideal.

More than 630 positions were indicated to have been filled only by compromising on the qualifications or qualities of the teachers appointed.

This would "invariably" have an impact on students, Williams said, and also drastically increased the workload of staff who had to support ill-equipped colleagues.

"The problem is that there are not enough teachers, full stop," Secondary Principals' Council chairman James Morris said.

"There are not enough maths teachers, physics teachers, tech teachers, English teachers, you name it.

"There are children today who will leave school never having had a qualified specialist maths teacher."

Morris called on the Government to "move with urgency" on a solution.

Ministry of Education spokeswoman Ellen MacGregor-Reid said addressing teacher supply was "a priority".

Since December 2017, $40 million had been committed to teacher supply, including $10.5m announced in October, she said.

The ministry's modelling tool indicated about 200 secondary teachers would be needed for the 2019 school year, she said, and the Government's recruitment drive was already helping fill these vacancies.

"We are asking principals to make their vacancies known to our recruiters so they can help and discuss the suitability of overseas teacher applicants.

"However, only 120 secondary vacancies have been registered and we have 350 overseas secondary teachers already screened and ready for interviews."