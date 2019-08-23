Christchurch teen a 'once in a generation' maths genius

All you have to do is show Cos 36 - 18 = 0.5.

"What's that?" you say.

Well, in layman's terms, show that cosine (cos - the length of the adjacent side) 36 degrees minus sine (sin - the length of the opposite side) 18 degree equals a half (0.5).

SUPPLIED Maths genius Ethan Ng, 14, shows how he solved the problem that one him the title of NZ's top high school mathematician.

Easy eh?

Well, it is for 14-year-old Ethan Ng, the country's top high school mathematician, described as a "once in a generation" maths genius.

You can see how he does it in the video above.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ethan Ng, 14, hopes to go to university next year to study maths and mechatronics.

About 1200 high school students entered the NZ Senior Mathematics Competition. After a preliminary round, 15 students made the final round and met at Victoria University in Wellington on Friday last week.

Burnside High School student Ng came out on top, beating his competitors who were all aged 17 and 18.

He said winning the competition was "quite cool".

Iain McGregor/Stuff Ethan Ng competed in the Cantamath at Horncastle Arena in 2015, when he was 9.

"It's a math competition but it's more towards problem solving skills," Ethan said.

"They have number theory, geometry and algebra and instead of just testing your understanding of the skill they want you to solve problems with it."

Iain McGregor/stuff Ethan Ng says he has always found maths fun.

The year 13 student, who was fast tracked from year 8 to year 12 last year, said there were a few "tricky" questions he couldn't solve but he was "really happy" he won.

Ethan, who plans to go to university next year to study a degree in maths and mechatronics – a branch of engineering focusing on electrical and mechanical systems – said he's always loved maths.

"Math is like a puzzle and I've always found it fun.

"I was quite good at maths in primary school so when I was in year 6 they put me in NCEA level 1, which is year 11.

"After I left primary school they put me straight to year 12. I found it good, I was able to talk to people who were the same level of math as me."

Murray Paull, head of maths at Burnside High School, said Ethan finished second in the national competition last year and was determined to try again.

"Predominantly it is won by Auckland schools, it's a rarity for a South Island school to win these things and we're really chuffed for him. We're very proud."

He said the decision to accelerate Ethan's education was made by the school and his parents.

"We wouldn't just do it because he's bright, we did it because we also knew he could cope with the change," he said.

"There's probably one or two in the country at any given time who have the ability that Ethan has got. Once in a generation, you get one like this."