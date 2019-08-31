Children of prisoners need better support at school, teacher says

At any time, there might be one or more children in Charlotte Robertson's class with a parent in prison.

About 23,000 Kiwi children have a parent behind bars, making that true in classrooms across the country.

But despite the impact parental incarceration can have on children's emotional wellbeing and academic achievement, teachers don't receive any formal training on how to support these children.

Robertson, a teacher at Glenfield Kindergarten on Auckland's North Shore, wants that to change.

She received a $15,000 Margaret M Blackwell travel fellowship to visit six countries with the aim of better understanding how teachers can support the children of prisoners.

Children who have parents in prison have often experienced a lot of trauma, she said. They might have witnessed violence at home, or they may have been traumatised by seeing their parent arrested or visiting them in prison.

With a parent in prison, a child's housing may become unstable and the loss of a parent's earnings can heighten poverty.

Parental incarceration is considered an adverse childhood experience alongside abuse, witnessing violence and having a parent with a drug or drink problem.

Children who experience adverse childhood experiences have been shown to have poor health as adults, and research by the Ministry of Social Development showed they also have an impact on cognitive function and how ready children are for school.

On top of that, children often experienced ongoing shame and stigma because of a parent's imprisonment. They might be ostracised, teased and bullied by their classmates, or they might become the bully, Robertson said.

It was not uncommon for parents to forbid their children from playing with a child who had a parent in prison, she said.

"The child is innocent … but the child is actually carrying the punishment."

It can be down to the teacher to turn that round, Robertson said: "One of the key things is having someone that believes in you."

Teachers can help students by being non-judgmental and accepting, cultivating trust and recognising that challenging behaviour can arise because the child is distressed.

The child needed to feel safe, Robertson said, and it was important for the teacher to acknowledge that they wanted them in the classroom.

Corrina Thompson is the Senior Mentoring Coordinator for Pillars, a charity that provides wraparound services for children and young people with whānau in prison.

She reiterated how important teachers can be. Often the "village" around a child - their parents, whānau, wider community - was "shaken up" during the process of incarceration, and a child's teacher might be their only constant, she said.

Robertson and Thompson agreed more training was needed for teachers. Thompson said while some teachers were already doing fantastic work, others said they needed more support in what was something of a specialist field.

Robertson wanted to see all teachers receive Hidden Sentence training, which helps professionals understand the impact of imprisonment on family members, and planned to lobby government in the hope of realising that ambition.

The Ministry of Education's Katrina Casey said the government did not currently have a guide for teachers supporting students with family in prison, but said: "We continue to focus on developing new resources that help reduce barriers to students participating fully in our classrooms."