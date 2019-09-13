Auckland University students fined $400,000 in five years

Late fees and fines for smoking and partying cost Auckland University students more than $400,000 over the last five years.

Close to $340,000 of the total was made up of late payment fees, a $120 fine tacked on to students' accounts when they don't pay their fees on time.

But hundreds of students had to fork out more than $62,000 for alcohol violations, setting off fire alarms and cheating in exams, figures released under the Official Information Act show.

Plagiarising essays, cheating in exams and other academic misconduct cost students $42,650 between 2015 and 2019.

In the same period, 167 residents at university halls were handed fines totalling $8800 for breaking the exam-period ban on booze and late-night noise.

Residents also found themselves fined for failing to evacuate during a fire alarm, subletting their apartment, having an unauthorised guest and "party violations".

CAMERON BURNELL/STUFF Students were charged more than $340,000 in late fees from 2015-2019.

Postgraduate student Sidney Scott, 25, said he racked up about $150 worth of fines during his undergraduate course, and said he wound up being charged when he lost his wallet containing his student ID just before an undergraduate exam.

Despite explaining the circumstances he was told he would have to pay an admin fee: $25 if he coughed up within 24 hours.

"I didn't have 25 bucks [...] I was completely broke," he said.

He managed to get the money together by the following day, only to find he'd missed the 24-hour window - and suddenly the charge had doubled.

A spokeswoman for the university said this cost was an "admin fee" rather than a fine, and these costs were on top of the $400,000 charged in fines and late fees.

Scott said students already paid a "huge amount" to the university, and argued that should cover small costs such as this.

"The thing that made me most angry is that I ultimately felt powerless to really object," he said.

"You're still entirely dependent on them as an institution to give you your course and to graduate."

CATHERINE REISS University of Auckland students have been fined for offences such as smoking and partying.

While he paid the $50, he never received his undergraduate degree certificate because of an outstanding library fine.

The university refused Stuff's Official Information Act request for the amount collected from library fines on the grounds that the information could not be provided without "substantial collation".

Auckland University Students' Association (AUSA) president George Barton said it was "ludicrous" to fine students for things like forgetting their ID.

He said he was shocked the total of the fines was so high.

Barton said students who broke rules might have done so as a result of financial pressure, and "fining them often doesn't make sense".

Instead, AUSA advocated for restorative justice methods and Barton said in some cases, just appearing before the disciplinary committee was punishment enough.

The late payment fees were a particular concern from an inequity standpoint, he said; they could penalise students who were already struggling financially.

The university spokeswoman said the Equity Office was not "not aware of relationships between late payment and financial pressures although acknowledge it is a possibility".

"However there are generally opportunities for students to raise financial challenges and these would be taken into consideration."