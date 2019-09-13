Northland Māori school employee defrauded kura of $250,000

Kim Symes worked at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Tonga o Hokianga school for 11 years and stole $250,000.

An Auckland woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding approximately $250,000 from a school in Northland.

Kim Symes, 51, had worked at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Tonga o Hokianga for 11 years as a support staff administrator. She was responsible for the financial duties for the school.

This gave Symes the responsibility of ensuring the school's spending was supported by purchase order forms, receipts or other documentation.

In that role she had access to the school's bank accounts and accounting records.

On Thursday, Symes was convicted of one count of obtaining by deception, one count of using forged documents and four counts of dishonestly using a document in the Manukau District Court.

All six of the charges related to her conduct as an employee at the Māori immersion school.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Tonga o Hokianga has been running since 2002 and has a roll of about 100 students from year one to 13.

Symes has been remanded on bail and will reappear for sentencing at the Manukau District Court on November 26.