Canterbury school leavers behind Auckland, Wellington, Otago in achieving university entrance

Canterbury and the Chatham Islands have the same percentage of students who achieve university entrance grades.

Data released by the Ministry of Education showed 42 per cent of students in Canterbury and the Chatham Islands achieved grades good enough to attend university. Auckland had the highest percentage at 48 per cent, compared to 46 per cent in Wellington and 43 per cent in Otago/Southland.

Students that attended correspondence schools had the highest proportion of school leavers to achieve below level 1 qualifications with 36 per cent, compared to 8 per cent in Otago/Southland and in Wellington, 9 per cent in Auckland, and 10 per cent in Canterbury and the Chatham Islands.

The data showed students in Māori immersion were having "remarkable successes" higher than all school leavers.

Attainment for Māori-medium students in National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) Level 2 increased by 3.2 per cent to (80.2 per cent) since 2017, and was now higher than mainstream school students (79.4 per cent), 2018 school leaver data released by the ministry on Tuesday shows.

Supplied Anton Matthews wants to ''shout from the rooftops'' how proud he is of what kura kaupapa education is doing for Māori.

There were small declines across all school leavers in NCEA levels 1, 2 and 3, but Māori immersion success was "really encouraging", deputy secretary Dr Craig Jones said.

The announcement comes after a Stuff investigation into racism in the education sector which highlights Māori students battling with a largely "pale, stale and male" mainstream education.

Christchurch te reo champion Anton Matthews - an ex-pupil and current board member of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi - said he wanted to "shout from the rooftops" how proud he was of what kura kaupapa was doing for Māori.

It had "phenomenal" pass rates - largely to do with children being able to understand their cultural identity, he said.

Jones said the improved achievement of Māori-medium students demonstrated "what can be achieved when teachers engage students in their learning by connecting with their identity, language and culture" and having high aspirations for Māori learners.

There was a 2.7 per cent decrease for overall Māori school leavers at NCEA Level 2.

From 2009-2018, the largest increase in those attaining at least Level 2 was in Māori school leavers, with an increase of 20.1 per cent to 65.8 per cent.

Pacific school leaver Level 2 achievement increased by 18.2 per cent over the 10 years (now 74.6 per cent). European/Pākehā school leaver achievement increased by 9.6 per cent to 82.4 per cent.

"These changes indicate that the disparities between ethnic groups have reduced over time but a large achievement gap remains for Māori and Pacific students," the report on Education Counts says.

The ministry was working on a number of initiatives to strengthen Māori-medium education further, and to support Māori and Pacific learners in mainstream schooling, Jones said.

Te Hurihunganui, which received $42m in Budget 2019, aimed to support educators, whānau, hapu and iwi, to strengthen the place of Māori language, culture and knowledge, and to engage Māori.

Budget 2019 also included $27m, to be invested over four years, to enhance the identity, language and culture of Pacific learners and help build the skills and knowledge.

"We will be learning from the remarkable successes in Māori-medium to see how the same outcomes can be achieved for Māori and Pacific ākonga (students) in English-medium settings."