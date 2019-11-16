New Zealand university students in Hong Kong asked to return home

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

New Zealand universities are asking their exchange students in Hong Kong to return home amid the ongoing violent protests there.

Auckland and Waikato universities say they have 13 students in the territory.

Hong Kong university students have barricaded campuses and stockpiled makeshift weapons as protests continue to escalate, with two deaths so far.

A University of Auckland spokesperson said it has 11 students in Hong Kong and 10 have said they will leave.

The arriving students' will not be affected fiscally or academically as a result of leaving their exchange programmes in the former British colony, the spokesperson said.

Most of Auckland's students are expected to be back on New Zealand soil this weekend.

Waikato's international director, Sharon Calvert, said two of its students are in the territory and have been given strong advice to return.

On Thursday, the University of Hong Kong posted a notice on its website which effectively closed the campus down. It said it would only maintain "essential and emergency" services on campus.

It said: "In view of the uncertain and unsafe traffic conditions for travelling to HKU, we are suspending classes on the main campus for the rest of the semester and making teaching and learning accessible online.

"This will enable students to stay away from campus, and even leave Hong Kong should they wish, while at the same time completing their courses and assessments."

Calvert said the decision to ask Waikato students to return home was made after the escalation of violence this week, although the university cannot force the students to return due to their age.

"We're conscious of our responsibilities as a university when we have students overseas and we are constantly monitoring situations and we are always in close consultation with our students when things are awry."

Calvert said the decision was made earlier this week as violence escalated.

She said Waikato may have to re-evaluate students travelling to Hong Kong next semester given the situation.

"We will be continuing to discuss with our partner [university in Hong Kong] and monitoring the situation closely."

The Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry's Safetravel website warns New Zealanders in Hong Kong to exercise increased caution and "to avoid all protests and demonstrations, as even those intended to be peaceful have the potential to turn violent with little or no warning".

