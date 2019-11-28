Med student scammers can enter medical profession after 'remedial' work

Fifty Otago medical students who faked overseas work experience to take holidays will be free to work as doctors once they meet "special conditions" imposed by the university.

Details of the individual "remedial packages" will be finalised in December, but they will include "significant additional community work" and possible further academic work to make up for missed time, a reflective essay and the resubmission of any misleading elective reports.

Otago Medical School Dean Barry Taylor said the university did not want to "unduly delay the entry of a significant number of new doctors into the workforce". The students involved were already qualified to do clinical work, he said.

Some Otago medical student faked their placement records so they could go on holiday. (File photo)

The scam, which involved final-year students falsifying documents for their three-month elective placements, was exposed by Stuff in October.

Interns reportedly choose specific medical centres in Belize, Bosnia and Italy, where they could get their placement signed-off – sometimes for cash – after only a week or less.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dean of the Otago Medical School, Professor Barry Taylor says "students can move past the upset and disappointment".

Initially 15 students were identified when the investigation results were released on November 4. But the investigation widened to include the Dunedin and Wellington campuses, with students asked about the accuracy of their elective reports.

In a statement on Thursday, the university confirmed the students would not graduate in December and must repay training grants for weeks they were not working during the placements.

University guidelines for studies in Advanced Learning in Medicine state, "graduation depends on successful completion of module assessments", but it has been decided that "remedial work subsequent to the grant of terms was acceptable".

John Hawkins/Stuff Tertiary Education Commission deputy chief executive Gillian Dudgeon says "strong assurances that robust processes will be put in place" are expected.

The final year TIs receive a government grant of $26,756 which is paid in monthly instalments and although the 12-week portion of the stipend is not paid specifically to fund placements, Otago guidelines state, students "are expected to use [the cash] towards meeting travel and accommodation costs related to their course taking place in dispersed locations".

The New Zealand Medical Council will now consider registration for the students.

Taylor said it had been an "upsetting end" to a lengthy period of study and hard work for the students.

"I have every confidence they will enjoy success and make a valuable contribution to the health of communities in which they serve," he said.

After the medical school's Fitness to Practise Committee and Board of Censors met last week, three other students in the initial group of 53 were found to have met the requirement "in light of additional evidence".

University of Otago Vice-Chancellor Harlene Hayne last week announced a second "broad and detailed" inquiry would be launched to investigate how the misconduct occurred and how it can be prevented in future.

The Tertiary Education Commission, which allocates government tertiary funding, has not ruled out launching its own investigation into handling of the situation.

It has the power to investigate universities if there are concerns about "practices or behaviours which may put student interests or government funding at risk".

Deputy chief executive Gillian Dudgeon said it reserved the right "to investigate any funding issues further if we are not satisfied with any part of the independent investigation".

"We're engaging closely with Otago University to ensure a robust, independent, and thorough investigation takes place, including into previous years, and that any government funding not used for the purposes intended is repaid to TEC," she said.

"We will look closely at the results of the independent investigation before deciding on any potential action."