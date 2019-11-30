Rustic camps vital for children's learning, chairman says

Camp Wakarara chairman, Graeme Annear says rustic camps like Wakarara are experiencing shorter stays as teachers lack the skills to host the activities.

If you take a sharp right turn from the sleepy rural town of Waipawa and follow the road towards the jagged Ruahine Ranges, you'll find a rustic school camp tucked into the bush.

The flat plains suddenly drop below the sunburnt hills into a winding gully with narrow one-way bridges cowering beneath yellow striated cliffs, then up a narrow shingle driveway is a closed grey steel-mesh gate leading to Camp Wakarara, which has stood here for 40 years..

The laughter of school children from Dannevirke South School drifts across the grounds. Schools used to stay about a week in days gone by, but they don't anymore. They'll stay two days, perhaps three.

John Cowpland Chairman of Camp Wakarara fears that rustic camps are becoming a thing of the past

Teachers aren't equipped to host activities that traditional school camps provide, according to Camp Wakarara chairman Graeme Annear, which is why the stays are shorter.

"We see a lot of schools fronting up to trained guides who take kids on outdoor activities. When schools come here it's up to the teachers, but they don't have the skills anymore, because they don't have the support," Annear said.

Once a school, Camp Wakarara still holds its charm, not much has changed since I visited as an introverted 7-year-old, in 1997, when the camp charged only $12 a night per person.

A now empty wall in one of the buildings (known as the Boars Nest) is peppered with pin-holes from the pictures that once covered it. The other is filled with photographs of visiting schools, some faded and blistered from harsh Hawke's Bay sun.

John Cowpland Camp Wakarara is a rustic, traditional outdoor education centre, opened in 1977 by Rod Appleton-Seymour

The children in the photos look happy, busy, some playing outside, others are crowded around tables drawing pictures or doing arts and crafts. Perhaps it was an indoor day; the weather near the Ruahines can be unpredictable.

Some children are reluctant to go, but often come away with strengths they didn't know they had before.

I was one of those children. I grew up near the bush, I spent most of my childhood outdoors, climbing trees and swimming in rivers. I would be doing the same at this camp, so what would I learn? Plenty, it seems.

The buildings haven't changed, they're the same pine green as they once were but the paint has peeled a bit. Blue mattresses are piled up in a small storage room - I wonder which one I slept on.

The old piano still rests in the corner, I lift its faded lid and touch the keys, some of the ivory is missing, but it's still in tune.

John Cowpland Camp Wakarara chairman Graeme Annear said teachers don't have the skills when it comes to taking kids on traditional school camps

"We would love to see kids stay here longer to get more outdoor experience, but to do that, teachers have to be able and willing to give them experience. They need to have the inclination and also want to learn themselves", Annear said.

Dannevirke South School deputy principal Caroline Gyde has been taking classes to Wakarara for years and would encourage any school to do the same.

"We've been here about six times. Camps have been coming up here forever. This is about kids exploring their backyard, getting back to nature and getting away from technology. We walk to Sunrise Hut which is a challenge but it's about resilience. They couldn't have these experiences in city camps," Gyde said.

John Cowpland Camp Wakarara, in Central Hawke's Bay still holds its rustic charm

"Kids are just on their technology all the time and out here there's no reception, their phones can take photos and that's all".

She points to a group playing cricket, "they'll be doing that for hours, they just love it. It's kids being kids".

Gyde said she'd seen children's confidence levels and social skills boost, particularly after certain activities.

"The swamp track walk is always a hit, they get dropped off and have to use a compass, they end up in the same place on the other side - it's a loop track," she said.

I remember doing that, much to my horror I was put in charge of that activity for my group. I said "no", but the teacher said "yes".

I remember the anxiety washing over me like a waterfall when three other pairs of wide eyes looked to me for guidance.

John Cowpland Caroline Gyde of Dannevirke South School, encourages schools to take kids to camps like Wakarara

I thought I would get us lost and we would all starve or get eaten by a wild pig - the thought process of a 7-year-old.

But I got us there all in one piece. I felt a beam of pride as I was congratulated by my peers and teachers. It was a needed stepping stone for my confidence.

Gyde saw the same in her pupils. Some didn't think they can make it to the top of the steep track to Sunrise Hut, but when they got there, she sees the same look of triumph.

Annear said when he brought children to the camp they were given challenges and responsibilities which would serve them well later in life.

"Kids would have to plan their own meals, they weren't allowed to go over budget and then cook it themselves. Parents weren't allowed to interfere when they were cooking.

"The first night's meal was always a shambles because they'd forget to salt the potatos or overcook the meat, but by the end of the camp they were pretty much running it themselves."

John Cowpland Camp Wakarara chairman Graeme Annear said schools don't stay as long as they used to

"It's about kids taking risks - if you don't take risks, how will you learn. I'd like to see the camp made more use of".

On departure, I see Gyde was right, the children are still playing cricket, their bus will be here soon, but you can tell they're not even thinking about it. A young girl rushes up to me and asks for my name, I tell her and her friend jumps with delight.

"That's my name too," she beams before skipping off towards the blackened barbecues.

I say my goodbyes to the place I visited 22 years ago and make my way down the driveway, only this time I don't close the steel-mesh gate.

I leave it open in the hope that others will arrive and leave this place with a new resilience and zest for life they didn't know they possessed.

It's been 40 years since Rod Appleton-Seymour decided to set up the outdoor education centre, Camp Wakarara.



Schools from as far as Te Puke in the Bay of Plenty have visited the grounds, where students are encouraged to learn about science, writing, art, technology and of course nature.



The buildings are looked after by loyal volunteers and former administrator Ralph Sanderson said Wakarara is mainly for schools, but nature groups, police, search and rescue and conferences also use it.



A former school principal, Rod Appleton-Seymour died in 2018 and was known as one of the movers and shakers of the Central Hawke's Bay District.



When the Department of Education closed Wakarara School, he negotiated with the HB Education Board to keep the classrooms and land.



With the help from local Lions Clubs, Rotary and Jaycees he set up the camp as an outdoor education facility for children in 1977.