Manurewa High School tackles truancy and bad behaviour with alternative education

Eighteen students prepare 500 toasties a week as part of a programme to get them back into the classroom, and engaged.

The country's largest lowest decile high school has turned around truancy and low engagement by devising a unique programme to help some of their struggling students, but its future is uncertain as the Ministry of Education considers its funding, writes Josephine Franks.

A teenager wields a can opener, peeling back the tops from dozens of tins of spaghetti until glistening orange discs cover the table. At the other end of the trestle a boy spoons baked beans onto a slice of bread. As soon as the dollop of beans has landed, another pair of hands places two slices of bread on top. Sandwiches stack up in a teetering pile, secured with cling wrap.

Making 500 toasties requires a well-oiled production line. Industrial-sized toasted sandwich machines line one wall of the pavilion at the edge of Manurewa High School's playing fields. Outside, teenagers charge up the field, red tags whipping in the wind behind them. Soon they'll be flocking inside for a feed, courtesy of 18 of their classmates.

On Tuesday mornings, the high school's pavilion pulses with the activity of 18 teenagers, year 9 and 10 boys who are constructing hundreds of toasties for their peers, as part of an alternative education pilot run by the school.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Carlos Rakete, 14, said having a brotherhood at his school has boosted his confidence.

With more than 2000 students on its roll, Manurewa High School is the largest decile one school in the country. The south Auckland suburb is one of the most deprived in New Zealand, with higher numbers of one parent households than the national average, and a young electorate population. Where teenagers go to after their class-time, and what they have to deal with at home, has become a driving force behind a kind of alternative education programme being run at the school.

Its programme, Te Ara Hou, or "the new path", is a bit different, set apart by its focus on whānau involvement, all-round wellbeing and Māori and Pasifika values of love, respect and servant leadership.

Alternative education isn't new. It's mostly for students who have been suspended, excluded or have otherwise disengaged from school, the idea being that the individualised programmes get them back on track and back into regular classrooms.

The Ministry of Education funds 87 schools to run these initiatives and while Manurewa isn't one of them principal Pete Jones is hoping to change that next year.

Giving back is central to the programme, and that's where feeding fellow students with toasties comes in. It's not something the students will brag about though, 15-year-old Miracle Amosa said. "We know for some kids out there the struggle is real so we're happy to give."

The struggle is real for some of them too. The teenagers had a few things in common that flagged them as potential candidates for the pilot. They were capable learners, but disengaged from the classroom. They skipped school, and when they were there they struggled to focus. They needed a learning environment that would help them develop resilience to overcome the social issues they were facing outside school.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF The teens needed a learning environment that would help them develop resilience to overcome the social issues they were facing outside school.

The boys had their own tales of what they were like: wagging, swearing at teachers, not listening. "No good," as 13-year-old Vincent Collings puts it, with a bashful smile.

Te Ara Hou was structured around the boys' needs. The programme took them out of the classrooms where they were struggling to concentrate and with a team of three teachers and teacher aides, predominantly male, and Māori or Pasifika, who act as role models as well as teachers. It gave them a timetable that took in te ao Māori, kapa haka, dance and values based learning as well as literacy and numeracy.

Kai is an important part of the programme, too. As well as making the toasties, they eat breakfast together every day, provided by KidsCan.

Rather than move between different subjects and teachers, they spend the majority of the school week in one group. That has given them - perhaps most importantly - a brotherhood.

"We started off as strangers but it's like we're brothers now. The bond is really strong," Miracle said. If children end up in gangs, it's because brotherhood is so important, Jones said. This is a "positive gang".

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Vincent Collings, 13, is part of a group of year 9 and 10 Manurewa High School students whose attendance rates and engagement have improved thanks to a tailor-made alternative education programme.

Having a group of brothers at school was a big confidence boost for 14-year-old Carlos Rakete. The changes haven't just been in the classroom, either. He got a leadership award from Counties Māori Rugby and at home he's started behaving differently towards his brother, helping him out. Before Te Ara Hou, friends and bullies were one and the same. "I didn't know what a proper brother was."

Teacher aide Tony Pati is an extension of the brotherhood. At 26, he can see himself in the boys - he was easily distracted at school, too - and the students can relate to him. He and the other teacher aide are members of hip hop dance crew Prestige, and dance lessons have formed an unlikely cornerstone of the timetable.

It was completely out of the boys' comfort zone at the beginning, Pati said. Some kids would sit outside the class out of shyness. Then this term, they got a standing ovation after performing to a crowd of 400. Dance has given them a new type of confidence, Pati said.

That's not the only change the teachers have seen. There had been a drop in fighting, swearing and physical outbreaks in class, and all the boys were engaged with learning. Ten of the students improved their internal assessment levels. Attendance went up across the board, with one student going from 35 to 90 per cent attendance. Another jumped from 24 to 71 per cent.

That's not to say it's been an easy ride. "At the beginning it was really hard - and it's still really hard now," Pati said. There are days the boys fight, or someone goes missing halfway through the day. Absence can still be a problem, and normally it's to do with things going on at home. Making up for missed time is a challenge.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Making 500 toasted sandwiches requires an assembly line technique at Manurewa High School.

The students do a daily reflection writing exercise that helps the boys understand why they might have behaved the way they did, and the teachers grasp what external forces might be at play. If one of the boys isn't focusing, it might be because they arrived at school too late for breakfast and hadn't had dinner, so they're hungry, Pati said. Or they were up late looking after their baby sister because their mum is at work, dad's not around, and they're caring for their nana too.

"In the first two terms, we found we had to listen to our kids, not teach our kids," he said.

Responding to individual students' needs and the make-up of a community was vital, former principal and Manurewa-based education consultant Keri Milne-Ihimaera said. Too often, students in need of alternative education were pulled out of their school communities and sent away to external providers: an "out of sight, out of mind" approach, she said.

Te Ara Hou was an important step in moving away from a status quo that had historically failed Māori and Pacific boys. However, she also said that success should not be limited to a small group at one school. All Māori and Pacific boys had the potential to be engaged at school, she said, which would only happen with an overhaul of the education system.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Eighteen boys at Manurewa High School are part of an alternative education programme that has turned their education around over the last year.

The school still doesn't know if the Ministry will fund the programme next year. It was only by chance they had the resources this year, two teacher aides available and some teaching hours freed up by someone returning from maternity leave.

That won't be the case in the new year, but it's not an option to thrust all the boys back into the classes they left in term two. Some of them will transition back, but not all of them are ready, Jones said. For some of them, Te Ara Hou is it.

A bid is in with the Ministry of Education for upwards of $230,000, which would pay for two teachers, two teacher aides and things like classroom resources, uniforms and winter jackets.

There are lots of girls who would benefit from the initiative, Jones said, but they will only be able to expand the programme if they get the money. If not, plans for the girls' class will be put on hold.

For the boys though, he said there was no way they could scrap the programme after seeing the benefits it had brought. Taking a full-time teacher out of the pool would stretch staffing in the rest of the school, but Te Ara Hou wasn't something they could afford to lose.

"We'll find a way," Jones said.

KidsCan provides breakfast and hot meals to Manurewa High School. It currently has 50 schools and 142 early childhood centres waiting for help.