Bullied Waikato University student welcomes new student protection measures

Bolstering welfare protections for students living in halls of residence is being welcomed by one Waikato student who says her experience almost forced her to change universities.

In October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins​ revealed Government plans to change the Education Act to establish a code of practice for pastoral care for domestic tertiary students.

The overhaul follows the death of a Canterbury University student whose body lay undiscovered for weeks in a hostel.

TOM LEE/STUFF A student who was bullied while staying at one of Waikato University's halls of residence says the experience impacted her entire year. One of its three halls, College Hall, is pictured.

A mandatory code, which outlines expectations for halls of residence and tertiary hostels, will come into effect in 2021. An interim code will be developed in time for the start of the 2020 academic year.

READ MORE:

* Waikato University student calls for more oversight of halls of residence

* Education minister calls for investigation after university student's death

* Student's body went unnoticed in university hall for close to eight weeks

A Waikato University student, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said moves to safeguard the welfare of students are much needed.

The student said she was bullied by a residential assistant (RA) while staying at one of the university's halls of residence in 2019. She lodged a formal complaint with the university and the RA was eventually dismissed.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins revealed plans to change the Education Act following the death of a Canterbury University student.

Records obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act show Waikato University received two complaints from students about residential staff members between January 2017 and October 2019. The university said both matters were addressed as an employment issue.

During the same period, the university received six complaints from students about other students. The complaints covered issues such as bullying, harassment, theft and assault.

The student said her experience of being bullied and threatened by a Waikato University RA almost compelled her to transfer to another university.

TOM LEE/STUFF A new code of practice for pastoral care for domestic tertiary students at place such as College Hall is being developed.

"I love my courses and love being at Waikato University but my halls experience was such a negative experience," she said.

"For the university to say they've only received two complaints about residential assistants over the last three years and only one in 2019 is incorrect. I lodged two complaints myself this year alone. It's great that they're bringing in new legislation to protect students but [the Government] also has to make sure students' complaints are formally recorded."

The Government also plans to create a new offence to allow the Crown to take legal action for any code breaches that result in the serious harm or death of a student.

In October, the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) wrote to every tertiary provider in New Zealand, asking they carry out a review into their accommodation services.

In addition, providers were asked to conduct a wider review of their services, preferably independent, and report back by November 29.

TEC acting chief executive Gillian Dudgeon said the independent reviews will help assure the commission that providers have appropriate systems and procedures in place.

The commission is analysing the information and will present a report to Hipkins. Dudgeon expects the report to be publicly released in the new year.

In a statement, Waikato University said it has conducted thorough testing of its halls' procedures and pastoral care. The testing, which included external experts, was done as part of an annual audit plan and showed pastoral care in the halls is robust.

The wellbeing of students is a central focus of the university, it said.

The Wintec Student Residence Trust operates three sites in Hamilton and recorded five complaints by residents between January 2017 and October 2019. During that time period, more than 800 students stayed at the three sites.

All of the complaints were "minor in nature" and were resolved, the trust said. The complaints relate to matters such as personal hygiene and behaviour.