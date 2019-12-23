Student crime: Violence, vandalism, car thefts on the rise at some universities

The University of Otago, where there has been a 150 per cent increase in violent incidents reported in five years.

Certain crimes – including violence and vandalism – appear to be rising at some New Zealand universities.

In 2013, 23 violent incidents were reported at the University of Otago. Five years later, there were 72 in a 12-month period.

Willful damage incidents also increased during that period from 69 to 104. The university said the increase coincided with the installation of a new CCTV system.

At the University of Auckland, occurrences of graffiti and property damage jumped from 107 in 2016 to 136 in 2018.

Car break-ins and thefts were becoming increasingly prevalent at the University of Waikato. In 2013 there had been three reports of such offences. In 2019 there were at least 30.

Massey University declined to provide information about crimes that happened at its facilities between 2013 and 2018.

However in 2019, there were 10 reports of threatening or abusive behaviour, six of theft, eight of vandalism, four of harassment, one physical altercation and a car theft.

Victoria University of Wellington declined to provide full records of crimes on campus, but confirmed an incident involving inappropriate filming in 2013 and a complaint about filing fraudulent invoices in 2016 were reported to the police. Both resulted in criminal convictions.

Lincoln University said it did not receive any reports of crimes between 2013 and 2018.

No noticeable trends were found in data from AUT and the University of Canterbury.

Crime rates were difficult to compare across universities because of different security processes and the way the data was collected and stored.

A University of Otago spokesperson said there had been a noticeable upsurge in reporting of crime since it began introducing a large CCTV network in 2018.

Security staff patrolled the campus and nearby streets 24/7.

A community police constable was stationed in the Campus Watch building and staff regularly liaised with police about behavioural concerns on and near its campus.

Police then decided whether their involvement was required. The university's response to crime was victim-led, so complainants' views were taken into account before the police were contacted.

The Proctor's office could also hold students accountable if they breached the university's Code of Conduct or Ethical Behaviour Policy.

The University of Auckland did not respond to questions from Stuff about how it dealt with crime on campus.

The University of Waikato said it reported all crimes to police. A residential halls or security manager would either call 111 or take the victim to the police station and act as their support person, depending on the circumstances.

A Massey University spokesperson said security staff reported incidents that were obviously a crime to police. Otherwise, security staff would advise victims it was up to them to make a report and, where appropriate, support them in making a complaint to police.