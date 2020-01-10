Investigation into death of Canterbury university student reveals multiple failures

The electronic footprints of a Canterbury University student who lay dead for weeks before being found have been outlined at a coronial inquest into his death.

﻿An independent investigation into the death of Mason Pendrous has revealed a series of failures that lead to his body being undiscovered for up to four weeks, including his accommodation provider not chasing up concerns about his academic engagement and an organisational restructure that left no staff on site.

The 19-year-old University of Canterbury student's body was found at Campus Living Villages' (CLV) Sonoda Village on September 23. Coroner Sue Johnson recently ruled the cause of death could not be determined due to decomposition. She earlier found Pendrous had been dead up to a month before being found.

Former High Court judge Kit Toogood QC was commissioned by the university to conduct an independent investigation why there was a delay in discovering the body.

Supplied Mason Pendrous' death made headlines around the world after it was revealed he had been dead for up to a month before his body was found.

On Friday, Toogood release a 31-page report on the findings and recommendations.

Toogood said the "principal reason" for the delay in discovering Pendrous had died was that his apparent absence from his room between August 26 to September 23 was not noticed by any fellow Sonoda resident, or by CLV staff.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF Coroner Sue Johnson findings into Pendrous' death say the cause cannot be determined due to decomposition.

Several factors contributed to this, including the closure of the CLV office at Sonoda from the beginning of 2018.

Toogood said if a CLV staff member had been present at the Sonoda office during daylight hours on weekdays, whose duties included getting to know residents, and having face-to-face contact with each of them, Pendrous' absence would more likely have been noticed and his death may have been discovered earlier.

He also found the absence of regular "without cause" room checks by cleaners or Residential Assistants (RAs) should be reconsidered and may have resulted in someone finding Pendrous sooner, or an earlier diagnosis of any illness if that was the case. CLV does not clean students' rooms.

Supplied Pendrous and his stepfather, Anthony Holland.

Pendrous' decision to stay in his room for long periods and not mix with other residents isolated him from the people living around him also contributed to the delay, with those who lived closest to him believing he was away from his room or Sonoda.

In August 2019, CLV also failed to follow up information given to its senior manager about academic issues related to Pendrous and other CLV residents during semester one that it had received at the end of July.

"It did not make any attempt to contact Mason about those matters until 18 September 2019," Toogood found.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Campus Living Villages managing director John Schroder says the company owes it to the Canterbury student and his family to find out what happened. (First published on September 26)

The arrangements for UC to provide information about academic engagement to CLV, and for CLV to follow up such information by engagement with its residents, did not contain express times for those actions.

However, he found CLV's failure to follow up regarding the information provided was "inconsistent with the accepted practice".

The failure was contributed to by: CLV's failure to remedy a staff shortage arising from illness, injury and a staff member being absent on parental leave; and CLV having not made an appointment, until the middle of August 2019, to a key role (that became vacant in June 2019) for the provision of pastoral care to the residents of CLV's villages at UC.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Pendrous' body was found at the Sonoda Christchurch Campus on September 23.

One of the Village Rules requests residents to notify CLV if they expect to be absent from their room for more than 48 hours, to leave an emergency contact number and to inform CLV if they are detained away from the village for any reason.

Toogood found the rule was only loosely observed at Sonoda.

The RAs were requested, in proximity to each study break or holiday weekend, to ask the residents in their key groups to notify them by electronic means of their intentions to be away or to remain in the village.

"Not all students comply with the request and there is no follow-up if a resident does not provide the information. Mason did not provide any such information."

CLV did not organise any room inspections at Sonoda during the mid-semester break.

"That combination of factors meant that CLV did not know whether Mason was expected to be residing in, or absent from, his room between 24 August and 6 September 2019, and had no plans to find out."

Toogood found neither Pendrous, nor any other person, raised concerns about his welfare with UC or CLV at any time prior to when his body was discovered.

He made several recommendations, including reviewing the number of residential assistants, installing a village manager on site during the day and reviewing CLV's procedure for welfare checks.

WHO WAS MASON PENDROUS?

As part of the investigation, Toogood interviewed several people close to Pendrous about his personality and behaviour prior to his time at Sonoda and after his arrival.

Pendrous, whose mother died when he was aged 14, had a close relationship with his stepfather, Anthony Holland. He maintained close and regular contact with his father, Steve Pendrous, particularly in recent years, and usually spent a week or so with Steve and his partner during school holidays.

Pendrous attended Scots College in Miramar, Wellington from 2014 to 2018, initially as a day boy and then as a boarder for three years from 2016.

He was an active member of his school community, including being a member of the rowing squad as well as having a leadership role in his school house in 2018.

Holland said he was "socially active" at school, had good friends, and participated in sports such as badminton and shooting.

According to UC students who attended Scots College, Pendrous had a "quiet, independent personality", with a quirky sense of humour. One described him as "a tall silent giant".

A close friend said he was easy to get on with and good company, but acknowledged he was often very slow to respond to attempts to engage with him. In his last year or so at school, Pendrous was known to spend his lunchtimes, and free time after school or in the evening, playing games on his computer.

UNIVERSITY LIFE

Pendrous arrived at the Sonoda Village campus on February 13. Although he was known to be the resident of room 209 in the Hinoki building, he was rarely seen to be present in his flat, in the village or on the university campus after the first few weeks of the academic year.

He did not eat meals in the Sonoda dining room located in the Hinoki building, directly below his flat, or in the University hall dining room.

On May 8, Pendrous met with two student care staff employed by CLV at his room, when they handed him a new swipe card for his building and flat. He appeared to be in good spirits, with no warning signs in his room or in his appearance.

Between April 5 and May 12, Pendrous ignored efforts by university staff to contact him with offers to assist him with his studies or in any other way.

By the beginning of June, he had disengaged completely from his studies and he continued to ignore emails from university staff attempting to assist him.

From mid-June and August 26, he was not seen or heard by his flatmates, who assumed he was absent for most of the period.

Evidence of his laptop being logged on the university's wi-fi system every day between February 13 and August 26, and the volume of data that was downloaded to and uploaded during that period, revealed he did not leave the campus, except for making a few trips of a short duration, at any time during that period.

From early June 2019, the teenager confined himself to his room, engaging in high levels of computer activity, particularly during July and August. His internet movements revealed he was usually online overnight until the early hours of the morning, and often until daybreak, and that he wold then sleep until the afternoon.

The start of the four-week period of delay coincided with the two weeks of the mid-semester break from August 26 to September 6.

CLV RESTRUCTURING

In late 2017, a reorganisation of CLV's student care services was undertaken following a change in the UC properties it was contracted to manage, with three properties added to its portfolio.

Prior to 2018, the office/reception area in the Keyaki building at Sonoda was open and usually occupied by at least one CLV staff member between 8.30am and 4.30pm on Mondays to Fridays. CLV described these arrangements as "very labour intensive, and a costly customer service solution".

As part of its proposal for change, CLV said a study of the nature of inquiries of residents going into the office identified 70 per cent of the inquiries as having "potential to be redirected through process improvements and automation".

As a result of the changes made in 2017/18 the positions of Community Manager for Ilam and Sonoda and the community manager for Uni Hall were abolished and a new position of Community Development Manager was created.

CLV said its intention was to separate the "business" functions from the delivery of the residential life programmes, and from the pastoral care delivery "so that there was more dedicated delivery of pastoral care services". CLV says the "community team" expanded from 9 to 12 full-time equivalent employees.

UC was informed and consulted relating to the restructuring. On November 21, 2017, UC said in an email to CLV that it agreed broadly with the proposed changes to the staffing structure and found it "reassuring" to see that CLV "was splitting community development away from day-to-day functions, as this focus should produce some innovation and provide consistency of delivery".

UC's agreement with CLV's proposed change was founded on CLV's assurances that current levels of resident service would not be compromised and that high levels of customer service would be ensured, and the assumption that "the same staff" would go to the villages regularly.

However, Toogood found the references by CLV and UC in their correspondence over the reorganisation to a reduction in the office hours at Sonoda and other villages "obscured" the real impact of the changes.

Toogood regarded CLV's decision to close the Sonoda office to have been "detrimental" to the delivery of pastoral care services to the first-year residents accommodated there.

"The effect of the 2017 changes on the delivery of pastoral care services to the first-year students who took up residence in Sonoda in February 2018 and 2019 was that there has been no regular staff presence at the office in the Keyaki building during weekday working hours or at weekends."

Toogood said although the managers appointed to the Community Services Manager and Community Services Co-ordinator roles had visited Sonoda as needed on particular occasions, they had responsibilities for a wide range of pastoral care activities for about 1800 residents of seven CLV villages.

"Even if it was the case that they would spend most of their time focusing their attention on first-year residents of CLV villages, that would be between 650 and 700 students.

"It would be wholly unrealistic to expect that they would be visiting each village so frequently as to get to know the individual students sufficiently to be able to monitor their wellbeing."

The effect of the changes also meant that the RAs stationed at Sonoda provided the only regular, frontline pastoral oversight of the 100 or so first-year residents.

Each key group in 2019 comprised 50 students and the RAs engaged with individual students only to the extent that the student seeks or responds to engagement.

"That is consistent with CLV's reactive rather than proactive approach to the provision of that aspect of pastoral care.

"The consequence was that any student, like Mason, who chose – as he or she was entitled to choose – not to engage with the RAs or their fellow residents, was not under any form of observation."

The RAs are also not provided with relevant information about a resident's identification as a student of concern, or the resident's academic performance, their meal attendance, or their engagement with UC's StudentCare services.

"They are not expected, nor trained, to be involved in ongoing pastoral care once an issue has been escalated to CLV's management and they are not given any follow-up information if a resident is provided with individual care."

Toogood said the withdrawal of staff from the office at Sonoda meant that a student who requiring support would be required to make the 12-minute walk across to the CLV office at Ilam to speak to someone who they had no established relationship with.

Toogood said that at a "superficial level", it may be arguable that such an arrangement met the assurances given by CLV of having staff available to provide resident support throughout the day or on a 24-hour basis, but it did not reflect a "realistic understanding" of how the needs of a first-year student in need of pastoral care are best met.

Since the 2017 restructuring and the closure of the office area office/reception area at Sonoda during the day, there had been no CLV staff member routinely present throughout the day.

Toogood said CLV now acknowledged that having a staff presence at the Sonoda office during the day could enhance the service received by residents and was considering making changes as a result of its own internal review.

"I accept that Mason showed no inclination for proactive contact with staff and that it is not reasonable to conclude that an open office would have made any difference to him.

"But the regular presence on site of a trained employee whose duties included getting to know all of the residents personally, and who was provided with relevant information that might have raised flags about their wellbeing, would likely have led to more frequent interaction with Mason, whether he welcomed it or not."

CLV has not, in the past, actively monitored residents electronically through swipe cards or meal access records.

As part of the investigation, CLV recognised that its reliance on concerns being raised about a resident meant there was a delay in discovering Pendrous' body.

"While it is willing and open to learn from this event, it remains cautious about intruding too far into the freedoms and independence of the young adults that it accommodates and is mindful not to breach its obligations by allowing unreasonable interference with their privacy."

CLV told Toogood a weekly roll call or check-up would not be workable, and said the residents had busy lives and could not be relied upon to attend a room check every week.

STUDENTS SPENDING MORE TIME IN THEIR ROOMS

Toogood said a common theme in discussions with students and staff at UC and CLV was increasing numbers of students are spending increasing amounts of their time doing their socialising online from within the privacy of their rooms.

Toogood believed the prevalence of students not sharing the physical company of their friends or other students, or not engaging face-to-face with their teachers and other university staff, was in part at least, to be a reflection of the increasing availability of online tuition.

He said it was "strongly arguable" that ensuring reasonable access to services that support student learning and their wellbeing involved more than simply responding to a student's request for assistance, sending an email or message containing student care contacts and other information when a student is underperforming academically.

"Mason made choices that isolated himself from other students and from University and CLV staff; he would not have been alone in making them. But society is disadvantaged if young people are not assisted to make better choices or helped to address and remedy the consequences of poor choices that have been made."

RECOMMENDATIONS

In making his recommendations Toogood acknowledged that Sonoda was no longer being offered as accommodation for first-year students, instead the recommendations had been made with the intention they should be applied to any CLV village at the university.

- That UC and CLV should review and update the number of qualified residential staff as well as update the agreement to recognise the provision of pastoral care to residents.

- UC and CLV should agree that villages accommodating first-year students should have a suitably trained village manger, not an RA, onsite during the day each weekday. A trained manager or staff member should also be on site for not fewer than four daylight hours during each Saturday and Sunday.

- Update and review CLV's standard operating procedure for welfare checks with a view to amending it to include and implement a system of regular welfare checks for each resident's room without cause, possibly by cleaning staff and or RAs.

- CLV should consider the imposition and enforcement of a requirement for regular, no less than fortnightly, face-to-face contact between RAs and each member of their key groups.

- UC and CLV should consider the imposition and enforcement of a requirement for residents to notify the village manager of any planned absence from the village for a lengthy period and of planned departure and return dates for mid-semester and mid-year breaks.

- UC should review existing protocols for the use of academic data as one indicator of the need for a welfare check. In particular, the review should consider whether it was necessary to provide CLV with the grades of all CLV residents that are at or below an agreed level.

- UC and CLV should review and consider improvements to the protocols for the downloading of information about first-year residents to their internal system including students of concern, meal data, and academic engagement and results.

- UC and CLV should examine the merits of enforcing an RA/resident ratio of between 1:25 and 1:30 for RAs and their key groups.

- UC and CLV should agree on relevant criteria for the exercise of CLV's discretion whether to contact a resident's parent or guardian about the resident's welfare.