Investigation into death of Canterbury university student 'waste of money'

The electronic footprints of a Canterbury University student who lay dead for weeks before being found have been outlined at a coronial inquest into his death.

Mason Pendrous' stepfather says an investigation into his son's death was a waste of money and he feels like "David dealing with the Goliath" of two multimillion-dollar organisations.

The 19-year-old University of Canterbury student's body was found at Campus Living Villages' (CLV) Sonoda Village on September 23.

Coroner Sue Johnson ruled his body lay undiscovered for up to four weeks. No cause of death could be determined.

In findings released on Friday, former High Court judge Kit Toogood QC found the accommodation provider did not chase up concerns about Pendrous' academic engagement and left no staff on site after an organisational restructure.

Anthony Holland told Stuff he was sent a copy of the full confidential report a day before it was released to media.

He believed the recommendation was that CLV should not have let go a staff member providing pastoral care, and there should have been someone looking out for vulnerable young students away from home for the first time.

"I don't see why they needed an expensive investigation to get this recommendation.

"It is obvious and in line with what the university promised in its marketing material when Mason signed up to stay at their hostel, when they wanted to attract young people to Christchurch post the earthquake."

Holland said he felt like David dealing with Goliath of two multimillion-dollar organisations.

Supplied Mason Pendrous' death made headlines around the world after it was revealed he had been dead for up to a month before his body was found.

In a statement on behalf of the University of Canterbury, Chancellor Sue McCormack and Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey shared their sympathy with Pendrous' family and all of those affected.

McCormack said the university council accepted the findings and committed to ensuring the recommendations would be implemented.

"Our students, parents, whānau and schools can be assured that we are committed to the health, safety and wellbeing of our students. Mason's tragic death will not be forgotten."

De la Rey earlier announced several new measures, including an early alert system, which would show staff and students how engaged they were with the university's learning systems and their academic progess.

Toogood's findings and recommendations would be reassessed against the actions already taken. "We will ensure the highest standards are met, and we will work tirelessly to exemplify best-practice pastoral care," she said.

CLV group managing director John Schroder welcomed the release of the report and acknowledged Pendrous' family.

"No-one wants to see the tragic events of last year repeated and CLV will work through the joint recommendations in the report, with the University of Canterbury, and make any further changes that both parties consider necessary at the residential facilities managed by CLV."

CLV undertook a review of its own processes and procedures and has already implemented a number of enhancements for the 2020 academic year.

The changes include the creation of more "touch points" between residents and staff, with more staffed reception areas closer to each village and dedicated reception areas at Sonoda, Ilam and University Hall during office hours.

CLV would also recruit and appoint dedicated village managers at each of its halls, with an intensive retraining and re-education program for all relevant staff on standard operating procedures.

The company was also looking at "social cohesion improvements", including a review of its first-year residential life program for semester one this year.

"Everyone in the university community has a role and we're committed to working together to provide a safe and supportive environment for young people to learn and grow," Schroder said.