Former Waimea College Dux accepted for elite university

Brittany Dick has been admitted into Minerva Schools at KGI, which is the most selective university in the world with a less than 1 per cent acceptance rate.

A trip off the beaten path has led a former Nelson student to a leading United States university.

Richmond's Brittany Dick, the 2015 dux of Waimea College, has been admitted into Minerva Schools at KGI, a top-100 ranked university globally that each year accepts just one per cent of applicants.

Described as an experimental university in San Francisco, it is an alliance between Minerva Project, a venture-backed for-profit company, and Keck Graduate Institute, one of California's Claremont colleges.

Supplied Waimea College 2015 Dux winner Brittany Dick.

It is understood Dick was the first New Zealander to be accepted into Minerva.

She will head to San Francisco in August where she will undertake a four-year degree with an eye towards majoring in business or social sciences in her second year.

Dick will move cities each semester with Seoul, Hyderabad, Berlin, Buenos Aires, London and Taipei among the diverse destinations she will travel to.

While there was some uncertainty around international travel given the Covid-19 situation, Dick said the benefits of the internet age would bridge any potential issues to learning.

"The beauty is a lot of the classes are taken online anyway because the professors are worldwide - some are at Oxford, some are at Harvard - that means we can technically study from anywhere, which is cool because if we do have any travel restrictions then we can still attend the university."

The time since secondary school has broadened Dick's collection of passport stamps, not to mention her world view that led her towards Minerva.

She initially moved to London after finishing at Waimea College with plans to attend Cardiff University in Wales.

However, unable to fund the £30,000 (NZ$61,420) annual tuition costs, Dick stayed on in London to work fulltime and travel for the next three years.

While visiting Egypt and Morocco, Dick received a wider appreciation for the global community.

"A lot of people will tell you not to go there because it's dangerous or whatever - but they're genuinely the friendliest people you'll ever meet ... what they have they will share.

"There's a real disconnect between how people are portrayed and how they actually live their lives, but beyond that I think the reason this disconnect exists is because we don't have bigger access to that globalised education system where we can learn more about other countries history.

"Ultimately, if we're going to move forward as a society then we're going to have to be open to other mindsets."

Having not seen her family for two years, Dick moved back to New Zealand in October last year and made the decision to apply for Minerva.

"If someone said 'what would be your ideal university experience?' and I wrote it down, that would literally be what I'd like."

Living and studying alongside a number of different cultures was a big drawcard for Dick as were the practical aspects involving co-curricular and civic partnerships with local councils and NGOs - hence the frequent travels.

"Even though you're learning different things academically, I think that's a really good opportunity to learn from others experiences and knowledge.

"Academically, it's a very challenging university ... it's so broad and you sort of get a feel for the different world problems and how individuals are making an impact."

Dick said her time at Waimea College had provided a useful grounding to pursue her future ambitions.

"I don't think there was any doubt in the teachers' minds that if we wanted to do something we could just go out and make it happen - we had those resources to help us get where we wanted to go."

Waimea College principal Scott Haines said staff remembered Dick as being "a very driven student who was naturally very able but who further enhanced this with a self-motivated attitude and strong work ethic".

Staff also recalled her pride in her Māori heritage and being passionate about international languages.

In her final year, she was selected as a languages captain.

"Waimea College is incredibly proud of Brittany and we wish her all the very best for her studies at Minerva."