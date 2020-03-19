Tertiary Education Union asks Massey to withdraw restructure proposal documents

Tertiary Education Union regional organiser Heather Warren has asked Massey to withdraw its "digital plus" proposal documents.

The Tertiary Education Union has asked Massey University's vice-chancellor to withdraw discussion documents for a controversial restructure, but the request has not been granted.

This week Tertiary Education Union regional organiser Heather Warren wrote to vice-chancellor Jan Thomas asking her to withdraw the discussion documents regarding the university's "digital plus" strategy.

The university recently released the documents for the future of its colleges, which, under digital plus, would remove duplication of courses across campuses in Palmerston North, Albany and Wellington. Subjects would be centralised at an "anchor" campus.

Warren said staff needed stability and security because they were trying to teach while dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"They are anxious and on top of this are trying to engage in a process that has the potential to disestablish their positions during an unstable global crisis – a process they reject as genuine and meaningful and a process they reject as enhancing face-to-face teaching."

Warren said with so many decisions being made, she asked Thomas to withdraw all of the discussion documents.

"For clarity our members are not against change in the university. What our members want is a chance to co-create that change from inception, as opposed to having a top-down approach they perceive as fait accompli."

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Massey University vice-chancellor Jan Thomas says decisions about proposed changes are not a fait accompli.

Thomas replied and said that perception was incorrect and the university was taking feedback seriously.

"We are looking at how we can find the balance between supporting our people while still ensuring the university is able to remain sustainable and continue to progress."

A university spokeswoman said Massey was aware it was a challenging time and staff and student wellbeing was paramount.

She said Massey had been New Zealand's leading university in distance education for more than 60 years and investments in online learning meant Massey was well positioned to teach students overseas and in New Zealand while the effect of the coronavirus hit.

The college of sciences deadline for feedback had been extended until Monday. Other college's feedback deadlines remain the same.

Documents for the college of sciences, college of health, the business school and now the college of humanities and social sciences have been released.

A document hasn't been released for the college of creative arts, which is based in Wellington. It offers one programme, Māori visual arts, in Manawatū.

The college has no course duplication at other campuses, but is working to accelerate its digital offering, the spokeswoman said.

Stuff obtained the document for the college of humanities and social sciences, which says the college's 2020 deficit is $3 million. "The budgetary pressure is likely to grow in future years unless we align costs with revenue," it says.

Sixty-three per cent of the college's learners study extramurally.

A number of the college's subjects already align with one physical location and others are moving to this model.

The two humanities schools in the college, the school of humanities and the school of English and media studies, could be brought together. A discussion document is with staff of the two schools.

Feedback for the college is due by April 6.