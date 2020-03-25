Six hundred schools to get Diary of Anne Frank in te Reo Maori

Boyd Klap is the one who organised the translation of the diary into te Reo Maori. FILE PHOTO.

Six hundred schools across New Zealand will receive a free copy of Anne Frank's The Diary of a Young Girl, now Te Rātaka a Tētahi Kōhine, in te Reo Māori.

The book was translated into te Reo in 2019 under the guidance of Anne Frank New Zealand in celebration of Frank's 90th birthday early last year.

Boyd Klap, chairman of Anne Frank New Zealand, said the story was as relevant today as it was 90 years ago.

With the rise of hate speech and acts of discrimination, and the current isolation rules around coronavirus, people could still learn a lot from Anne's story.

Te reo translator Te Haumihiata Mason is the the one who translated the Anne Frank's 'Diary of A Young Girl' into te Reo Maori.

"Anne Frank was quarantined for 25 months, locked up in a small area… how did she survive?"

Every school in New Zealand was sent an email with the option to purchase a set of books, or receive one copy free.

The book, translated by Te Haumihiata Mason, embodied the values of māia (courage), te manawanuitanga (endurance) and tūmanako (hope), he said.

Many other communities, including Māori, had faced prejudice in the past and continued to do so, and we must stand against it.

Ross Giblin Boyd Klap planting 15 kowhai trees to remember the fact that Anne Frank died aged 15. FILE PHOTO.

"We want it to inspire our rangatahi to be strong in the face of discrimination."

Maori language commissioner, Professor Rawinia Higgins, said it was ironic that at the time Anne was writing in her diary, te reo Māori was banned in New Zealand classrooms.

"We want to use this unique publication as a learning tool, to empower our tamariki and rangatahi to take a stand against prejudice and acts of hate speech," she said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The book was translated into te Reo in 2019 under the guidance of Anne Frank New Zealand in celebration of Frank's 90th birthday early last year.

Reintroducing the book into schools was a great way to bring that message to young people, some the same age as Anne when she wrote her diary.

This book was the 73rd translation of the diary, and it was especially significant that was to a language once banned in many places – including the classroom – as an act of discrimination.

It is published and distributed in New Zealand and Australia by the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand.

* The book is available in hard copy and eBook from the Holocaust Centre of New Zealand at www.holocaustcentre.org.nz/annefranktereo.