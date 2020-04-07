Coronavirus: Rent rebates and hardship fund set up to help university students

Some University of Canterbury students living in campus accommodation will receive a partial rent refund.

Students at some New Zealand universities will receive credit or rent rebates if they left halls of residence before the Covid-19 lockdown.

Thousands left university accommodation ahead of the March 25 restrictions, but were still responsible for rent – with some paying more than $500 a week for food and board.

But after a week of uncertainty, tertiary institutions have announced a range of financial support measures..

At University of Auckland, students who have left halls of residence but are still on an "active contract in a fully-catered hall" will have their room account credited $130 a week.

This will apply until they return or July 6, whichever comes first, and will be back-dated to March 30.

Students will also be eligible to apply for a share of a new $1m hardship fund.

The special payments can be used for students unable to work or access funding from their home country, and can be used to fund rent, groceries or broadband.

A credit scheme has been introduced at University of Otago too. In a letter to students, James Lindsay, director of Campus and Collegiate Life Services, said the university was "committed to passing on to residents who have gone home the direct cost savings being achieved by the colleges as a result of the current lockdown situation".

"The most obvious of these is food, but there are also savings in a number of other areas. Our estimate of these savings is $120 per week," he said.

A different arrangement is being considered for those whose fees are being paid wholly or in part by a university scholarship.

At University of Canterbury (UC), students who left accommodation managed by Campus Living Villages (CLV) will be reimbursed 50 per cent of their rental fees for the period between 26 March to 22 April.

CLV manages seven of the 11 accommodation buildings at UC, where rents vary from between $186 to $288 for self-catering and $345 to $521 for fully-catered.

Students were told after April 22, "the full amount of the residential fees will resume and must be paid in accordance with the fee schedule".

One parent, who asked not to be named, questioned this.

"Teaching is online for the rest of the first semester so it looks likely that many students wouldn't return to the halls until July for the second semester," she said.

Her son pays $345 a week and she said this offer "effectively means a rebate of $690 of the $1380 which we would pay for the four weeks of lock-down".

"The terms are quite different to those of other universities where they have suspended accommodation contracts, which is my preferred outcome until a date where the students are able to return."

A spokeswoman said CLV would "not make any further comment on the commercial terms" of the arrangements.