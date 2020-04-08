Covid-19: PM Jacinda Ardern urges parents not to feel teaching pressure about $88m learning from home package

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says children will be learning in many ways right now and parents need to go easy on themselves with their homeschooling expectations.

The Government will roll out a raft of distance learning tools, including TV channels hosted by Suzy Cato, for the new school term.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has urged parents not to feel pressured about teaching.

The Government's learning from home package aims to increase the number of students who have internet access and devices and will see the Ministry of Education deliver hard copy packs of materials for different year levels.

The $87.7 million set aside for the package will also fund two television channels to broadcast education-related content - one for English medium and one for Māori medium, including content that is targeted to Pacific and other communities.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said more details on the television channels will be revealed soon, before adding "I can say with confidence you can look forward to seeing Suzy Cato on TV a bit more frequently".

SUPPLIED The Ministry of Education is building resources for home schooling during lockdown.

Hipkins said the hope is for both channels to launch on April 15, the first day of the new term, with them screening content for six and a half hours a day during normal school hours.

Ardern said she had been thinking a lot about parents at home with their children during lockdown and had seen the many ways of keeping them entertained.

But the Government had a role to support parents, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Beloved children's TV star Suzy Cato will work on the new education-related television shows.

The start of the school term next week would look a lot different during alert level four but she urged parents not to put too much pressure on themselves.

Children could have educational experiences while at home but it didn't mean parents had to become a teacher, pushing all the material as if they were a home school environment.

Parents need to go easy on themselves with expectations, she said.

STUFF Ted, 2, uses zoom for his preschool class catch-ups. The ministry of education is also rolling out support for households with children under five, to help parents and whānau keep their children engaged in learning through play.

"Children will be learning in many many ways right now - but at the same time we want to keep them entertained and engaged. So providing that material at home actually helps take the pressure off parents …"

The extensive distance learning package was created to help every learner across the country, she said.

"Be it providing handheld devices, hard packs of materials, dedicated television channels or online resources. Households will have access to at least one of these alternatives, so parents are supported to keep their children learning at home."

Phil Walter Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the aim was for all families to have at least one education delivery option available to them when Term 2 starts.

Hipkins said support was also being prepared for households with children under five years old, to help parents and whānau keep their children engaged in learning through play.

More online resources for parents would be available through the Learning from Home and Ki te Ao Mārama websites, and fast-tracking was under way to connect Learning Support Coordinators with families remotely, he said.

Roll out of the package will start this week, in waves, so that students can learn at home when Term 2 begins.

ANNE MARIE CANLIS VIA AP The distance learning package will fund two television channels to broadcast education-related content.

"We're moving so that all families will have at least one education delivery option available to them when Term 2 starts," Hipkins said.

The "big and complex job" was being delivered at speed, so there would be constraints around the stock of equipment in the country and it had to be delivered in waves, he said.

Not everyone who needed them would get internet access, digital devices and hard packs at the same time.

Where a household was unable to immediately connect with the internet or get a device to a student, the ministry would work with schools and kura to provide hard-copy learning materials direct to homes.

The initial focus would be on connecting students in senior secondary school working towards NCEA - to minimise disruption for those working towards a qualification - and on those with greatest need due to disadvantage.

The ministry will then move down the year levels from years 10 to 1.

He was aware that tens of thousands of households either lacked an internet connection or an education device at home.

"We're working with telecommunications companies and internet service providers to connect as many of these households as we can as quickly as possible."

The ministry was also working with schools to identify the students who lacked a suitable device for online learning, and planned to deliver as many devices as possible to the students who will benefit the most.

Although the Government was still working to a timeframe of a four-week Level 4 lockdown, it was planning for every scenario, he said.

The ministry had surveyed schools and about half said they were well set up currently for distance learning using the internet.

But the ministry was taking action to support new connections and resources for students at all schools, he said.

In addition, more support would be being provided to assist schools to set up and make the best use of distance learning, and teachers and leaders would get access to more professional learning and development (PLD) to support them to work remotely with their students.

"We're anticipating a number of logistical challenges in the short term, so our plan is broad enough to ensure every learner has at least one option either through this package or through their school or kura, and we expect many will be able to access more than one."

The Government had fast-tracked immediate emergency funding but additional funding might be required, he said.

TEACHER SUPPORT

PPTA president Jack Boyle said one of the concerns for many teachers has been the inequity that exists between students with good internet access and devices and those without.

"So it is great to hear that every student will have access to at least one mode of learning while schools are not physically open."

"This is the first time that New Zealand has attempted to deliver the full curriculum to all its learners remotely and at short notice. That is no small feat. Everyone – students, whānau, teachers and school leaders alike – is going to be learning as they go and adapting as best they can."

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

New Zealand Telecommunications Forum chief executive Geoff Thorn said the industry had been working with the ministry since the Alert Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown was announced to identify eligible households that don't currently have internet access.

Eligible households would receive either a fixed line or fixed wireless connection.

"We are confident that New Zealand's telecommunication networks will have the capacity to handle the expected surge in demand – both from students returning to school via online learning, as well as the increase in connections through this important new connectivity initiative."

Vocus New Zealand chief executive Mark Callander said through its Slingshot brand, it had an agreement to start with 10,000 homes during the coming weeks and hoped to expand.

"The telco industry recognises the value of connecting low-income families to internet resources which include multiple free learning resources and have pooled together to make this happen."

Chorus, Enable, Northpower and UFF would be providing free line rental.