NZIST ready to help with country's learning needs after lockdown

New Zealand's coronavirus cases rise to 1330 - a rise of only 18 - but 471 have recovered, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The new national polytechnic is prepared to provide training for people needing work as the country emerges from the coronavirus lockdown.

The New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology came into being at the start of the month, merging all 16 of the country's institutes of technology and polytechs into one national body.

The new institute held its first council meeting online last week where it passed resolutions to make it a legal entity and the subsidiary boards of the 16 institutions did the same.

SUPPLIED Murray Strong is the chairman of the new New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology.

New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology chairman Murray Strong said they were working on appointing an academic board, employing staff and meet the expectations of education minister Chris Hipkins.

READ MORE:

* Joined forces: Wellington's polytechs now part of new vocational institute

* Business as usual for UCOL as part of new national body

* Mega polytechnic establishment goes ahead despite lockdown

"Now we have a network there are some challenges and opportunities that will come with Covid-19.

"We're working on two principals - what the impact of Covid-19 will be on the network, but more importantly we're also working out what contribution we can make to the economic and social recovery once we come out of lockdown.

"The economy structure will probably be quite different than before. We're connecting with industry training organisations, Business New Zealand and government organisations as well."

He said when there was high levels of unemployment there was usually high levels of enrolment at training institutions.

"Look at the economy, especially with the border closure, what that means is people in tourism and hospitality will probably be looking for new skills to take a new position in other parts of the country."

Tertiary providers would need to respond when the economy reset itself, he said.

Strong hoped changing from a competitive environment between the 16 institutions to a co-operative one will benefit students and provide solutions to what employers need.

The 16 institutions have had had mixed financial success, but Strong said the unified funding model would stabilise finances. .

He said if all the money was going to the right places it would support learners.

All 16 organisations will be able to share courses across the network and students will be able to access the same courses at different locations.

Strong said an example was Tai Poutini Polytechnic in Greymouth, which didn't have the financial wherewithal to build a lot of programmes, so it arranged to access courses from Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, the Southern Institute of Technology and Open Polytechnic.

Confirming the official name and location of the national body's headquarters have been postponed due to the effect of the coronavirus.

The chief executives of each of the 16 organisations will remain in place, Strong said.