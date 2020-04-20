Coronavirus: Parents concerned about children starting school for first time after lockdown

Hundreds of children will have turned five, making them eligible to start school, during the lockdown (file image).

Some parents are concerned about how their five-year-olds will adapt to starting school for their first time after spending weeks in isolation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Auckland mother Jolene Sterling's son turned five on April 11 and up until the lockdown, managed to attend two of the three school visits he needed to transition into primary school.

But after four weeks at home, stuck in a small bubble and with no indication of when school will reopen normally, Sterling worries her son may not be prepared for a primary school environment.

Sterling is not alone – a Neighbourly poll by Stuff revealed 67 per cent of respondents were concerned about their kids starting school for the very first time.

Sterling said her son has always been an anxious boy, but starting "big kids school" will be unsettling for him and she had not had any communication from his school about his situation as a new entrant.

Some schools have said there will be a bulk intake of new entrants when schools resume.

"We've been in lockdown for so long, he is going to be even more anxious when he starts school," she said.

Francine Smith, from Wellington, said her twins were scared about starting school.

They will turn five on Friday and did not have school visits before New Zealand went into lockdown.

"I am really worried, I really am, that there may be psychological impacts of this lockdown on their education," Smith said.

"It's just them and us, their parents, in our bubble. I feel like coming from a bubble and straight into an environment where there's hundreds of children may be frightening for them."

Pavel Ilyukhin/123RF The Ministry of Education and psychologists are encouraging parents to prepare their kids at home before they start school.

But Psychologist Sara Chatwin said children were resilient and the lockdown should not have a negative psychological impact on them.

"Children do not miss what they do not know. That's why parents have such an important preparatory role."

She said despite kids missing out on school visits to transition them into their soon-to-be-new environment, parents can prepare them by talking about what a school experience will be like.

Chatwin also recommended talking to the child's teacher.

"Children may need these kinds of discussions with parents many times before school starts so start now.

"Open pathways of communication for all parties is necessary to ensure that in this new normal, our children are cared for as best they can."

Child psychologist Emma Claire said children will take their parents' lead in situations like this.

"If it is handled well by the adults as in, 'cool, you get to start school when school starts up again,' the impact is minimal," Claire said.

"Essentially if it's normal to us, it's normal to them. We set their expectations."

The Ministry of Education said it understood parents and caregivers may have questions and concerns about enrolling their children for school when it resumes.

And while most new students will miss out on transitioning sessions due to lockdown, the visits are not mandatory and there are other ways to prepare a new school entrant.

The ministry has tools on its website to help parents and children who turned five years old during the lockdown.

Parents can also also choose to enroll children after they turn five, as long as they are enrolled by the age of six.

"Parents can make the choices best suited to them and their child given the circumstances of the lockdown and COVID-19 more broadly."