Coronavirus: Students want refunds after universities move learning online

University students say they've been short changed as the quality of teaching declined after classes moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic – but many are being refused refunds.

Universities have changed how courses are taught and assessed, and are considering scrapping internships since New Zealand went into lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

More than 2200 people have signed a petition calling for the Government to reimburse tuition fees for 2020 because they claim the programmes should cost less due to the "limited online resources for learning material".

It said international students, who pay much higher fees than their domestic counterparts, were most affected by the changes.

University of Auckland international student Sola Tuo is hoping for a refund of 10 to 20 per cent of the $19,000 she's paid for the final semester of her honours degree in music.

Her five years of study at the university have cost her about $200,000.

Tuo, who is originally from China, said as a musical performance major she's supposed to have private, practical sessions with staff.

These were now being done via video calls but the technology didn't allow for the same level of interaction.

While she did not blame the university for the change and acknowledged it was doing its best, she was disappointed.

"What I think about this is that I paid my money to the university and I should get the product that I'm looking for. This product here and now is not complete, it's not the best quality," she said.

"If you go to a restaurant and you order something and you say the food is not the best and you want to return some of it, you can do that. But why can't I do this at the university?"

Refund policies vary between institutions.

Victoria University of Wellington has offered Chinese international students rebates of 30 per cent of their tuition fees for two semesters.

It said the scheme, known as "fees scholarships", was created because many international students from China were unable to come to New Zealand to start the academic year.

So far, more than 200 students have been granted refunds totalling $800,000.

Domestic students and international students studying in New Zealand were not eligible but domestic students could get financial support from the Government, such as student allowances.

The university had not yet made a final decision on refunds for all students and was awaiting further information from the Government around alert levels, which will help inform their decision.

A Massey spokeswoman said Chinese international students affected by coronavirus-related travel restrictions, who withdrew after the standard trial period early in the semester, could enrol in the same course again during another semester at no extra cost.

All students, domestic and international, could apply to withdraw without a financial penalty if they had experienced exceptional circumstances that affected their ability to study.

The University of Canterbury had no plans to offer students refunds for moving to online learning.

"The effort and costs are actually higher right now as we implement new technologies, including online examinations," executive director of student services and communications Lynn McClelland said.

It had extended the deadline for withdrawal from courses for international students affected by travel restrictions so they had more time to see if online learning could work for them.

All AUT students could apply for a refund due to extraordinary circumstances, which were assessed on a case-by-case basis.

At the University of Otago, international and domestic students who had withdrawn from courses could get a refund. International students who started online learning during lockdown would be treated the same as domestic students.

Lincoln University was yet to make a decision about whether it would offer international students refunds.

The University of Waikato offered a range of support and scholarships for domestic and international students and was considering various strategies to attract and retain them during the coronavirus pandemic. However, they were not offering partial or full refunds to any students, a university spokeswoman said.

Canterbury, Massey and Victoria universities offer eligible domestic and international students hardship grants.