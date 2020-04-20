Coronavirus: Schools and childcare centres to reopen under alert level 3

Schools will reopen on April 29 for those who need to send their children to school.

Schools will reopen in just over a week, two days after the country moves to alert level 3.

On Monday afternoon, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country will move down from level 4 at 11.59pm on Monday April 27.

Schools and early childhood education (ECE) centres will be able to open from Wednesday April 29 - but only if there's a need.

"Work and learn from home if you can," Ardern said.

"We still want the vast majority of people working from home, and children and young people learning from home.

"At-risk students and staff should also stay at home, and they will be supported to do so. Early learning centres and schools will physically be open for up to Year 10 for families that need them."

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the new alert level at a press conference on Monday.

Schools and early learning centres can be accessed by staff this week for cleaning, maintenance and any other preparations.

Ardern said the current plan is for schools to be able to re-open for a teacher only day on April 28, as part of their preparation.

The prime minister said she expected those who needed to attend school to be able to on the Wednesday, with an emphasis on the word 'need'.

"It may take a bit longer for some schools and early learning centres to be ready."

School principals said they are still awaiting guidance on what level 3 will look like in the classroom.

Senior ministry officials met with education unions and school associations early on Monday to discuss those guidelines.

James Morrison, chair of the Secondary Principals' Council, said he hoped to have a better understanding on Tuesday.

"Some staff are concerned about what it means and what the expectations are, and we need to reassure them and the students about how things will be so they are able to make decisions on whether they can come to school, or not."

Of the 800 students enrolled at his school, Darfield High, about 500 would fit the criteria to return to school.

However, until a survey was completed on Tuesday, he did not know how many students would return.

Morrison said he expected that parents who could keep their children at home to learn, would do so - but it wouldn't be policed.

Peggy Burrows, principal of Haeata Community Campus in east Christchurch, said she was "heartened by the consideration" that went into the decision of going to level 3.

"It means that we can get the economy kick-started but it doesn't mean that we can go back to the social networking that we do and that life doesn't just revert to how it was."

Haeata was likely to open next week for cleaning and maintenance in preparation for students and staff returning.

."Our students have been hugely advantaged, we have spent nearly $200,000 of board funds to make sure that every child at Haeata has their own device and those were sent out last week."

Shane Buckner, principal of Wairakei School in north Christchurch and president of Canterbury Primary Principals' Association, said although the exact start date would differ for each school, it was "nice having some sort of a date" to plan towards.

"The date is going to vary depending on schools' readiness but the 29th is a nice aspiration," he said.

"I think children will be getting pretty much the same deal at school as they are at home because the distance learning has been going really well."

He said he had spoken to other principals and they were pleased with how teaching had continued during lockdown.

Not all in the education sector were pleased with opening at level 3, with some calling on the Government to provide detailed health reports used to inform the guidelines.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford has asked the Ministry of Education to release the full public health risk assessment that its guidelines were based on.

"[For] educators, [their] greatest concerns are stopping the spread of Covid-19 and ensuring the health and safety of children, their whānau, and education staff."

Peter Reynolds, chief executive of the Early Childhood Council, has also asked the Government to release the full public health risk assessment.

Furthermore, he would be encouraging centres to remain shut until at least alert level 2.

He called on the Government to provide "their working on carrier transmission and young children".

"No-one wants to become the next cluster, and put communities or vulnerable family members at risk."

And a petition to keep schools and early childhood centres closed at alert level 3 was started pre-announcement, but already has over 32,000 signatures.

The petition was started by Hamilton-based early childhood educator Hannah Swinkels.

It was impossible for educators to keep a physical distance from their students, and with no PPE provided to them, she was terrified at the possibility of returning to work, Swinkels said.