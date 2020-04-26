Coronavirus: All you need to know about how universities will operate at Covid-19 alert level 3

This is the final instalment in Stuff's four-part series about how education facilities will operate under alert level 3. From ECE and primary schools to secondary schools and universities, Katie Kenny and Brittney Deguara answer your pressing questions.

The country is moving to alert level 3 from Tuesday, but that doesn't mean life is going back to normal.

Yes, more businesses will be allowed to reopen, with various restrictions, and education facilities will be able to welcome back some students. But not much is changing for universities and tertiary education facilities.

Most continued to operate remotely during level 4 lockdown - they already had online portals set up for students. So what will they look like in level 3? Here's what we know.

123RF Each university has different systems in place for alert level three - but most are encouraging students to learn from home.

WILL CAMPUSES BE OPEN?

While some tertiary education providers are able to physically open their doors, not all will do so. It is important to check in with your provider if you need to access campus facilities during alert level 3.

Kim Crosland, the chief executive of Independent Tertiary Education New Zealand (ITENZ), said most providers were equipped to run courses remotely in lockdown and will continue to do so in level 3.

A Massey University spokesperson confirmed all campuses will remain closed in level 3, however, there will potentially be some exceptions allowing limited research or specialist teaching to happen on campus.

"Access to campuses during level 3 will be the exception and not the rule," they said.

The University of Auckland will maintain its remote learning model and stay closed for the remainder of semester one, regardless of the alert levels. There will be some exceptions, such as particular post-graduate activities and a small number of other on-campus activities.

"These exceptions would only be permitted if we are fully confident that physical distancing and health and safety requirements can be met," a spokesperson said.

The same went for University of Canterbury. A spokesperson said all lessons will remain online for the duration of semester one, only approved teaching and research activities will resume on-campus.

The University of Waikato campus will remain closed for undergraduate and post-graduate lessons, but some experimental work for staff and research post-graduate students might be allowed under controlled conditions.

Universities New Zealand chief executive Chris Whelan said the guidelines for alert level 3 are "more restricted" than they had hoped and that most campuses will remain closed.

"The only standard approach across the sector is that they are all trying to do the best for their students. The specifics of how that works out at each institution are up to the institutions themselves."

WHAT ABOUT CONTACT TRACING?

If a confirmed or suspected case is linked to a partially-opened campus, everyone present at the campus would need to be contacted.

Universities are required to collect data on all staff and students working or visiting facilities in case contact tracing needs to take place.

I CAN'T DO MY STUDIES ONLINE, CAN I GET AN EXCEPTION?

TOM LEE/STUFF The Ministry of Education explained if it wasn't possible for courses to be delivered online, some facilities may reopen for research, post-graduate teaching, labs or workshops.

Exceptions will be made for some areas of study.

The Ministry of Education said that, if it isn't possible for courses to be delivered online, some facilities may reopen for research, post-graduate teaching, labs or workshops. However, these must be limited to 10 person bubbles, and bubbles can't mix.

Students cannot be a part of multiple bubbles from different classes, if they're going on campus they need to choose one bubble and stick to it.

I'M AT A HIGHER RISK, CAN I GO ONTO CAMPUS?

People considered to have a higher risk of getting severely ill from coronavirus are being advised by the ministry to stay away from campuses.

"Vulnerable people (or those caring for/living with vulnerable people) should not carry out any on-site work or learning," information on its website read.

DO I NEED TO COMPLETE THE PRACTICAL ASSESSMENT FOR MY COURSE?

Crosland said practical assessment that required people being closer than 1 metre couldn't take place until we progress to lower levels.

In fact, a number of providers were considering removing practical requirements from some degrees. Teaching, physiotherapy and journalism are among the courses that usually require practical assessment, but students may potentially still be able to graduate without completing that element.

At Wintec, practical placements and learning are all deferred.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Victoria University of Wellington would be reviewing students' course needs on a case-by-case basis.

Victoria University of Wellington will be reviewing students' needs on a case-by-case basis. The University of Waikato is working with accrediting bodies to be flexible with placements.

"We do not want to prevent students graduating on account of not being able to engage in practicums or placements. What matters is that each student is offered a quality learning experience and there are ways of doing this that do not involve a practicum or placement," University of Waikato academic deputy vice-chancellor professor Robyn Longhurst previously said.

WHAT ABOUT TRADE COLLEGES?

Trade colleges are in the same boat as universities. At Wintec, for example, most courses will remain online.

Students enrolled in courses that can be run safely on campus will be contacted by Wintec directly.

It's best to check in with your institute and teachers, but Wintec isn't going ahead with assessments that require use of specialist equipment.

I'M A TEACHER, CAN I GO TO THE OFFICE TO RUN CLASSES?

Teaching remotely should be the first option for teachers, however, if that isn't possible, travel should be within the government's guidelines.

The government's Covid-19 website says that local travel in level 3 is only permitted for work, school, shopping or exercise purposes.

Public transport is available but running at a limited capacity. If using it, you should sit 2 metres away from others.

WHAT CAN I GET FROM THE SUPPORT PACKAGE?

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the tertiary student package on April 14.

The government laid out an immediate support package to financially assist domestic tertiary students and help them continue studying. It will cost $35 million in operating funding, and $98 in capital expenditure.

The package increases the student loan amount available for course-related costs for full-time students (not part-time) from $1000 to $2000 on a temporary basis, and continues support payments for students unable to study online for up to eight weeks.

It also ensures that students who receive partial tuition fee refunds in 2020 because their course has been discontinued will not have future student loan entitlements affected, and students unable to complete a course due to the pandemic will not have their entitlement to Fees Free study impacted.

The package took effect Monday, April 20.

IS IT LIKE THE WAGE SUBSIDY?

Not really. Unlike the wage subsidy that was given to employers on an application basis for their employees, the student package needs to be paid back.

New Zealand Union of Students' Associations national president Isabella Lenihan-Ikin said "students are the only group expected to keep borrowing" at this time.

Karina Abadia/Supplied New Zealand Union of Students' Associations national president Isabella Lenihan-Ikin said "students are the only group expected to keep borrowing" at this time.

Ardern said that the wage subsidy scheme benefited employers who employed students, so the tertiary package isn't the only support available.

"They are also able to access support through MSD hardship, and my understanding is that they have been doing that. So that's equally available for them as well - this is in addition to that," she said.

I STUDY PART-TIME, AND WORK - CAN I GET THE WAGE SUBSIDY AND STUDENT PACKAGE?

The student package is only available to full-time domestic students, not part-time students. However, Ardern said when the package was announced that even part-time workers are entitled to the wage subsidy.

"Even if they are casualised staff, they are eligible for the wage subsidy as well; it also accounts for part-time staff.

"So I would, again, really just implore employers: where they have had staff - particularly who may be students who have been reliant on that income - remember the wage subsidy is there for them, and it should be passed on to that group," she said at a press conference.

WHAT'S TO STOP STUDENTS CHEATING IN EXAMS?

At Massey University, students will take exams under virtual remote supervision.

Massey will be using a service called Remote Proctor Now (RPNow) that allowed a "remote supervisor to monitor the student's examination setting via their computer's webcam and microphone".

123RF At Massey University, students would take exams under virtual remote supervision.

There will only be a small number of courses at Massey undertaking examinations at the end of semester one.

Across the board, Crosland said each provider has "strict procedures" in place for remote assessments.

At the University of Canterbury, assessment has been revised and reworked, with most exams scheduled for June 8 to June 20. A spokesperson said the institution is also exploring the use of technology to invigilate assessments.

IS MY ASSIGNMENT DUE DATE FLEXIBLE?

Andy Jackson, the deputy secretary for graduate achievement, vocations and careers at the Ministry of Education, said individual providers will determine if and when flexibility for assignment due dates is required.

I'M MEANT TO GRADUATE MID-YEAR, WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH THAT?

All graduation ceremonies have been cancelled across the board. Students will still graduate, they just won't be ale to enjoy the ceremony and celebration.

Massey students will receive their graduation certificate in the mail and have online access to a digital version and their academic records.

If they wish, students can defer their graduation to a future date.

Already, hundreds of University of Canterbury students have graduated while in lockdown.

LIBBY WILSON/STUFF All graduation ceremonies are cancelled as they are large public gatherings.

CAN I DEFER MY STUDIES?

Students are able to defer their studies at this time, but the process differs between institutions. Lenihan-Ikin recommended you speak with your provider as many have been really understanding and lenient, considering the circumstances.

"We're seeing providers understand it's a really tough time for students.

"[Some have] extended the deadline for people being able to withdraw from their courses and get a refund, and that normally only occurs within the first two weeks of a semester."

The University of Waikato said it is being "flexible" around withdrawal policies and tuition refunds.

The ministry is asking providers to be fair with their decision, and advise students about potential arrangements if they wish to defer.

Jackson said students wishing to defer studies or withdraw should communicate directly with their provider about their particular situation.

"Providers will be considering their policies, such as exceptional circumstances, to ensure they are not causing adverse disadvantage to the learner, or affecting their entitlements. If students want to withdraw, providers should ensure they are made aware of any potential refunds."

CAN I ENROL IN A NEW COURSE?

Yes, providers are still enrolling new students, Crosland said.

WHAT IF I'M STRUGGLING?

The first point of call should be your lecturer or tutor, Lenihan-Ikin said.

"The key message for students would be, if they're struggling, get in contact with their lecturer early and I'm sure that that lecturer or their tutor. .. will be able to arrange a Zoom call or a phone call to discuss the parts [they] are finding hard."

Linehina-Ikin said setting up virtual study sessions with friends or class mates is a good alternative to the usual in-person study sessions.

The University of Waikato has been taking a more flexible approach to teaching and learning and providing additional support where needed.

"We have cancelled mid-year (A Trimester) exams and are using the study and exam weeks at the end of the Trimester for online tests and other assessments. This will allow students to complete all of their learning and assessments by the end of June, while keeping them on track with their studies," a spokesperson said.

IS THERE MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT AVAILABLE?

Yes, Lenihan-Ikin said there is always help available for students, whether it be from their providers' health system, external apps, or nationwide support services.

She said university health centres are set up to provide remote support for students who need it.

The University of Canterbury's health centre is operating online to provide virtual consultations and prescriptions, it is also offering counselling sessions over phone or Zoom.

A spokesperson from the University of Waikato said there is a mental health crisis management framework in place offering phone consultations for students. Up to 200 staff are involved in calling students to check on their wellbeing and if there is any additional support they need to aid their learning.

The government has promoted a number of resources for Kiwis struggling with the pandemic. There is a wellbeing campaign created by All Right? and the Mental Health Foundation called Getting Through Together focused on how everyone can maintain their mental health and wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are also mobile-based and online apps such as Melon, Mentemia, Staying on Track, Working through depression, and Working through problems.

No. Education Minister Chris Hipkins said those who left the uni halls for lockdown can't return during level 3.

Where facilities remained open to students during lockdown, they will continue to house them in level 3.

The Ministry of Education explained: "Student accommodation should remain open and in a position to provide appropriate support to allow students to self-isolate, as required."

But "if students went home to join their family bubble, they must stay home, they cannot return," Hipkins said.

I DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO A DEVICE OR INTERNET... WHAT CAN I DO?

It's best to take this up with your provider as some have made plans to help students in need.

For example, Auckland University of Technology (AUT) was providing 1500 laptops and 4000 internet connection packages to students.

Prior to moving to sole online study, the University of Canterbury surveyed students to understand the technical support that was needed. It delivered devices to students in need and is still providing data and software support.

HOW LONG WILL WE BE LEARNING ONLINE?

Alert level 3 is expected to continue for at least two weeks from Tuesday, then it will be reviewed.

But there is no clear end date in sight for distance learning. Hipkins said distance learning will be in place for "some time".

WHAT IF WE GO TO ALERT LEVEL 2?

Alert level 2 will see restrictions relaxed across the sector, however, every university had different plans.

A University of Auckland spokesperson said campuses won't reopen until the start of semester two (July 27), irrespective of whether alert level 2 was introduced before then.

When campuses do reopen, they'll do with physical distancing and other precautionary measures in place. The same went for alert level 1.