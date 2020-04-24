Coronavirus Q&A: What does Covid-19 alert level 3 mean for primary schools?

This is the second instalment in Stuff's four-part series about how education facilities will operate under alert level 3. From ECE and primary schools to secondary schools and universities, Katie Kenny and Brittney Deguara will answer your pressing questions.

From Tuesday, April 28, schools are able to reopen their doors under the new Covid-19 alert level 3 guidelines.

After a teacher-only day, it's anticipated only small numbers of students will attend, as the Government has asked for the vast majority of children and young people to stay at home.

So, who should head along? How will staffing work? And is it safe?

Here's what we know about how primary schools will operate.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH THE ALERT LEVELS?

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown would continue for one more week, with it coming to an end at 11.59pm on Monday, April 27.

"On the recommendation of the director-general of health, who is confident there is currently no widespread undetected community transmission in New Zealand, today we are able to take a balanced approach in transitioning through alert levels and restarting our economy," she said.

At level 3, 400,000 people who had not been able to work during lockdown were expected to be able to return to work. Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said the focus for businesses would move away from "essential" economic activity to what was "safe".

After a teacher-only day, schools will be able to reopen for students from Year 1 to Year 10 from Wednesday, April 29.

The country would remain at level 3 for at least two weeks, before the Cabinet reviewed the data and made further decisions on May 11.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF NZEI president Liam Rutherford says schools are still waiting for answers to their questions from the Ministry of Education.

WHEN WILL PRIMARY SCHOOLS REOPEN?

The Government has said it will take some schools longer than others to be open for students.

New Zealand Educational Institution Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford said: "People are really starting to look at the realities of what next week will mean for their schools and the health and safety of their staff and students."

HOW WILL I KNOW WHEN MY CHILD'S SCHOOL IS OPEN AGAIN?

Schools will be in touch with their families as they works through their plans for reopening.

Some have already updated their websites, asking for parents to contact their children's teachers or fill in a form stating whether their child will be attending.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Schools will contact their pupil's families, or update their websites, as they work through their plans for reopening from next week.

SHOULD MY CHILD GO BACK TO SCHOOL?

Schools would be physically open for pupils up to Year 10, for families who needed them, Ardern said.

"Attendance is purely voluntary. Our intention here is to create a place for children to go to learn if their parents need to return to work."

The Ministry of Education has since clarified, all children and young people who can stay at home, should stay at home. At-risk students and staff should also stay at home.

The ministry added: "It is important that parents and caregivers let their school, kura or ECE know ahead of April 29, to make sure the numbers of those needing to return are known so necessary advanced planning and preparation can be done, to make sure their learning areas meet the public health requirements."

Classrooms for older students won't reopen at level 3, because the law allows those over the age of 14 to stay at home alone.

HOW WILL SCHOOLS STAY SAFE?

The ministry has said schools will be expected to put in place appropriate measures to try to stop any transmission of Covid-19.

These include keeping students in bubbles of 10, possibly increasing to 20 over time, with one metre of physical distance between all children, young people and staff inside and on transport, and 2m outside.

Staggered entry and exit times are being recommended, to prevent parents and children from mingling at dropoff and pickup points.

To support contact tracing efforts, students should sit in the same seats each day and schools should maintain contract tracing registers.

Classrooms are advised to increase the room temperature from 16 degrees Celsius to 18C. Hand sanitiser should be available in classrooms and bathrooms, and all surfaces cleaned regularly.

Parents also had a role to play, the ministry said: "To fully support this approach by doing their bit – making sure that they inform their school as to whether they need to have their children at school, keeping children home if they are unwell and seeking medical advice about whether a child may need to be tested; strictly maintaining their family 'bubble' outside the ECE or school environment; and ensuring great hygiene practices at all times."

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins has acknowledged it will be difficult to maintain physical distance between young children, but says that's why bubbles need to be kept small.

WILL STAFF BE WEARING PPE?

No. Personal protective equipment (PPE) is not required or recommended in educational facilities, according to public health officials.

WHY ARE SCHOOLS REOPENING WHILE OTHER WORKPLACES REMAIN CLOSED?

Data shows older people and those with underlying medical conditions are more likely to be affected by Covid-19. However, some in the education sector have said schools and childcare centres should remain closed due to the risk of children spreading Covid-19 and causing cluster outbreaks.

The director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said on Monday: "Our experience in New Zealand and overseas with Covid-19 over the last three months shows that it does not infect or affect children and teens in the same way it does adults.

"So children and teens have low infection rates, they don't become that unwell if they do get infected, and they don't tend to pass the virus on to adults."

Recent analysis by a team of researchers in the United States and China found that of more than 72,000 confirmed cases from China, children under the age of 10 accounted for less than 1 per cent of all infections. Of the 1023 deaths recorded in China at the time, not a single child was among them.

BEVAN READ/STUFF Children up to Year 10 will be able to return to school during alert level 3, but only if there's no-one at home who's able to look after them.

WILL STAFF BE GETTING PAID?

Yes. The Government has said it will continue to fund education as normal through the different alert levels, and staff should continue to be paid.

WILL FOOD IN SCHOOLS PROGRAMMES CONTINUE?

Food in Schools programmes will be able to resume, as long as they are able to satisfy public health guidelines.

WHAT IF I THINK MY CHILD IS SHOWING SYMPTOMS?

If your child or anyone else in your household is unwell, contact your GP or call Healthline's Covid-19 line for free on 0800 438 5453 (+64 9 358 5453 for international phones).