Coronavirus Q&A: What does Covid-19 alert level 3 mean for secondary schools?

This is the third instalment in Stuff's four-part series about how education facilities will operate under alert level 3. From ECE and primary schools to secondary schools and universities, Katie Kenny and Brittney Deguara will answer your pressing questions.

After a teacher-only day on Tuesday April 28, schools are able to reopen their doors under the new Covid-19 alert level 3 guidelines. But older children will continue with distance learning.

The Ministry of Education has said classrooms will be open to pupils in Years 1 to 10 who need to attend school, but those who can stay home, should stay home.

What does this mean for secondary school students? What impact will it have on their assessments? And when will they be able to return to the classroom?

Here's what we know about how secondary schools will operate.

WHEN WILL NEW ZEALAND EXIT LOCKDOWN?

In an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the country has been in alert level 4 lockdown since 11.59pm on Wednesday, March 25.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently said as health officials are confident there is no widespread, undetected community transmission of the virus, the lockdown will end at 11.59pm on Monday, April 27.

The country will remain at alert level 3 for at least two weeks, with the Cabinet reviewing the alert level on May 11.

During this time, 400,000 people who have not been able to work during lockdown are expected to return to work, meaning many more children will need care during the day.

WHO CAN ATTEND SCHOOL AT ALERT LEVEL 3?

Pupils who can stay at home should stay at home. But those from Years 1 to 10 who need to physically attend school will be able to from Wednesday, April 29.

Caregivers have been asked to let their school, kura, or ECE know ahead of time whether their children will be attending. Many schools have been asking for information via forms on their websites.

Classrooms for older students won't reopen at alert level 3, because the law allows those over the age of 14 to stay at home alone.

While students in Years 1 to 10 who need to return to school next week will be able to do so, older children will continue with distance learning under Covid-19 alert level 3.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR STUDENTS IN YEARS 11-13?

All schools will continue to be open for distance learning, and the education of students in Years 11 to 13 will continue remotely, as will most in tertiary education.

WHAT MEASURES ARE IN PLACE TO KEEP STUDENTS AT SCHOOL SAFE?

The ministry has outlined health and safety guidelines to try to limit any transmission of the virus.

These include keeping students in bubbles of 10 (possibly increasing to 20 over time), with one metre of physical distance between all students and staff inside and on transport, and 2m outside.

Staggered entry and exit times are recommended, to prevent parents and children from mingling at dropoff and pickup points.

To support contact tracing efforts, students should sit in the same seats each day and schools should maintain contract tracing registers.

Classrooms are advised to increase the room temperature from 16 degrees Celsius to 18C.

Hand sanitiser should be available in classrooms and bathrooms, and all surfaces cleaned regularly.

HOW WILL STUDENTS MEET NCEA REQUIREMENTS?

The ministry has said NCEA is flexible, and schools and teachers will work with students to plan their assessment programmes and help them meet qualification requirements.

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) is helping schools figure out standards that can be assessed via distance learning. Those that can't — for example, those with a practical component — will be moved to later in the year.

WILL CREDIT REQUIREMENTS BE REDUCED?

Some students and teachers have asked for NCEA credit requirements to be reduced owing to the disruption caused by coronavirus. (All New Zealand students must achieve a certain number of credits to gain an NCEA certificate and university entrance.)

One petition asking NZQA and Education Minister Chris Hipkins to reduce credits by 10 for NCEA levels 1, 2 and 3, has gained nearly 30,000 signatures.

NZQA chief executive Dr Grant Klinkum​ said he was aware of the petition.

"Wellbeing is our top priority — we understand that people are facing different challenges at the moment; and that for many, these are difficult times."

However, he said lowering the number of credits could "risk lowering the credibility of an NCEA qualification, which would reflect unfairly on students as they look to move into further study or work".

He also noted many students achieved substantially more credits than were required for NCEA, and could do less assessment without it impacting their ability to earn the qualification. In 2019, the average Year 12 student who attained NCEA Level 2 did so with an average of 25 more credits than necessary.

Dr Grant Klinkum, NZQA chief executive, said reducing the number of credits required could risk lowering the credibility of an NCEA qualification.

SO, DEFINITELY NOT?

The Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) said it was still working through the issues in regular meetings. But there was a precedent for bending the rules.

Following the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, which killed 185 people and injured several thousand, particular challenges were faced by secondary schools which were site-sharing. School days were shortened and lessons were compressed.

In response, NZQA established a quake-derived grade process, where teachers provided NZQA with a grade based on evidence produced during the year, reflecting the grade a pupil would have received for their external assessment.

"We know it's do-able, that the system is flexible," a PPTA spokeswoman said.

WHAT ABOUT INTERNET ACCESS AND DEVICES?

The ministry has been working with schools to identify pupils who need additional resources such as devices, internet connectivity or hard-copy materials.

NCEA students were given priority, to minimise disruption to their studies.

WHEN WILL ALL SCHOOL STUDENTS BE ABLE TO RETURN TO CLASSROOMS?

At alert level 2, all schools will be open for all year levels. However, they may not be able to fully accommodate all students on site, and may still require some distance learning.