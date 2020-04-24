Otago Uni's Harlene Hayne donates 20 per cent of salary to student fund

University of Otago has started a fund to support struggling students.

The head of Otago University is donating 20 per cent of her pay to a special fund for struggling students.

Vice-Chancellor professor Harlene Hayne launched the fund on Friday morning, confirming the tertiary institution would commit $1.5 million as an initial investment.

"Alongside the initial contribution from the University I am going to donate 20 per cent of my salary for the next six months to the fund, Hayne said.

According to the State Services Commission in 2018, Hayne was paid $644,000.

Alan Dove/Supplied University of Otago vice chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne is donating 20 per cent of her salary to help students in need.

The fund, named Putea Tautoko, would help those students facing financial hardship as a result of the Covid-19 global outbreak.

"This fund is an important way for us to show and provide meaningful support for those students facing greatest need," she said.

"In addition to the University contribution, we will also ask our wider University community, including University staff, alumni, and friends, to contribute to this fund.

"Our hope is that we can substantially increase the size of the fund so that we are in the best possible position to meet what will be a very high level of student need."

The Chancellor, Dr Royden Somerville QC, said there was unanimous support for the establishment of the fund.

"Council members are conscious of the urgent need to ensure that students facing extreme hardship due to the unprecedented impacts of the pandemic are supported to allow them to continue with their university studies."

All students would be eligible to apply to the fund, whether they are New Zealand or international students, fulltime or part-time, undergraduate or postgraduate.

Otago University Students Association president Jack Manning said many students faced additional costs and the loss of income from part-time work.

For others, the ability to access financial support from family had massively reduced, or completely evaporated.

Applications would be considered by several panels, all including student representation.

Applications would open in early May.