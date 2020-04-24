Christ's College claiming more than $1m in wage subsidies

Christ's College executive principal Garth Wynne says the school will lose $3.3m in loss of revenue from discounted fees during the school's closures.

One of the country's most elite private schools is receiving $1.07 million in wage subsidies as it adapts to a campus with no students.

Christ's College, in Christchurch, is one of 14 private schools nationwide that have reached out for government assistance - but unlike some, its parents have been given assurance of a 17 per cent discount on its $26,875 annual tuition fee.

Scot's College in Wellington have continued to charge parents full fees despite its $1.1m wage subsidy payout while students work from home.

Christ's College executive principal Garth Wynne says its fees discount, given according to the number of days the school is closed to its 670 pupils, is predicted to cost the school more than $3m.

But the wage subsidy kept its 167 staff employed, many who continued working remotely.

READ MORE:

* Parents criticise private school for charging same fees while taking wage subsidy

* Childcare centres expected to be 'flexible' about fees during lockdown, Education Minister says

* Chief executives raise $130,000 for Christchurch schoolkids before cook-off

"Those staff are the direct beneficiaries of that wage subsidy."

The school was "doing the right thing by our parents and our staff".

It was also reimbursing $70 per day boarding fees to its 160 boarders from the day it closed on March 23, and for the duration. Annual boarders fees are $17,630 on top of tuition.

"We were both pleased and relieved to get the wage subsidy."

He hoped the school and boarding houses would be open by May 18.

"Having schools closed is really tough on parents."

1 NEWS Schools are set to re-open next Wednesday, but only for those who need them.

One Christ's College parent told Stuff she was happy with its efforts to reimburse fees while students were working from home.

St Margaret's College had not applied for a government wage subsidy, "despite experiencing significant losses in some areas of school operation".

Executive principal Diana Patchett said it had "maintained base tuition fees" – stated as $23,394.45 for year 9 and up – but was not charging co-curricular fees.

St Margaret's College St Margaret's College principal Diana Patchett says parents will continue to pay full fees during its closure, and it has not applied for a wage subsidy.

Remote teaching would resume on April 28, but boarding fees were ceased during its closure.

Through "prudent budgeting and reprioritisation of expenditure", it had been able to continue remote learning while retaining its workforce and helping eliminate coronavirus.



"We are in contact with any families who require additional support and are working with them to find solutions to their individual situations."

Rangi Ruru Girls' School refused to comment on its financial arrangements with families.

St Andrew's College board chairman Bryan Pearson also refused to comment, saying it was a private institution, and would work through its issues privately before communicating them with the school community.

An April 6 email to parents, seen by Stuff, said tuition fees would continue to apply in full, "given the time, effort and quality of the online learning programme and the cost associated with establishing and maintaining this for an extended period".

"The College wishes to assist parents who find themselves in constrained financial circumstances at this time.

"However, the reality is the financial security of St Andrew's College relies upon the fees being paid by all families."

Deborah James, executive director of Independent Schools of New Zealand, told Stuff like all businesses, private schools were eligible for the wage subsidy if they met specific criteria.

"Some schools have been able to show an immediate loss of revenue, others will definitely show a financial loss later in Term 2, 3 and 4 and into 2021 and beyond."