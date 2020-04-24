Coronavirus: Teachers concerned with online and in-school teaching demands in Covid-19 level 3

Pressures are mounting for teachers returning to the classroom under Covid-19 alert level 3. But government officials are asking people to cut them a "bit of slack".

Some primary school teachers were concerned they would struggle to meet the teaching and cleaning demands placed on them when schools re-opened on a restricted basis.

While voluntary attendance from students up to Year 10 was expected to be low, teachers were worried the new work environment would be "too taxing."

Not only were they expected to oversee the learning of most students online, the in-person obligations were also stringent.

Pupils at school were required to be kept in small bubbles, with teachers also needing to ensure all surfaces and resources were regularly cleaned to prevent any spread of the virus.

One teacher who approached Stuff wondered what support was being offered to teachers in her position.

"The Post-Primary Teachers Association [has] said no high school teachers are to physically come in to work, and relievers are being employed around the country.

"Why is the New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) not pushing for the same?" she wrote.

President of the NZEI, Liam Rutherford, said the organisation had been providing a "range of support and advice" to its members in the lead up to schools reopening their doors.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF President of the NZEI, Liam Rutherford, said the organisation had been providing a "range of support and advice" to its members.

"We've said we don't think it's realistic to expect teachers to teach online and in person during the same time period."

Of the schools he had spoken with, all were splitting their teaching staff between online and in-person lessons.

Information on the association's website explained teaching staff who were over 70,were pregnant, had underlying health issues or lived with someone who did, were able to continue working from home and receive pay. Rutherford said aside from abiding by level 3 regulations, schools' top priority was the health of students and staff.

He reminded members that the NZEI support team was available by phone or email for any workplace issues, and any feedback, concerns or questions received from members were used to engage directly with the Ministry of Education.

Speaking at the Government's daily Covid-19 press briefing, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the Ministry of Education had been "working very closely with schools" on how to implement the new conditions.

"Clearly, it will be different and needing to manage, for example, online teaching and in-classroom teaching will take a bit of getting used to.

"I think we all recognise that these are very unique circumstances and that we all will be giving a degree of latitude to both teachers and also their students as to how to make sure this works best.

"Within schools, obviously they have staff who are responsible for cleaning, and I am sure principals will be working very closely with those staff who are so important to all of our wellbeing at this time," Robertson said.

The ministry organised for schools to be open for a teacher-only day on April 28. They would reopen to students on April 29.