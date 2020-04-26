Pay-up-or-get-out: Rent strike against Victoria University's halls ultimatum

Students stung by a pay-up-or-get-out stoush at Victoria University halls of residence are going on rent strike.

The university has told residents at its halls that they have to pay a $150-a-week holding fee to keep their rooms, which they were moved out of when the coronavirus lockdown hit. They cannot yet return.

Students who could not get home before lockdown were moved to Weir House.

"Those who do not wish to have their room held for them can initiate the contract cancellation process," a Victoria University message to students on Saturday said. Those experiencing hardship could apply for help.

Former Victoria University of Wellington Student Association President Tamatha Paul, now a Wellington City councillor, said there was "widespread anger and frustration" from students being made to pay the money, prompting many to consider "drastic measures such as a rent strike".

A Facebook group advocating a strike was set up on Sunday and within an hour has about 150 members.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Students can't return to Victoria University's halls of residence under level 3, but are being asked to pay $150 a week. (File photo)

​Victoria University's Capital Hall resident Azaria Howell is one of those withholding payment.

"I won't be paying rent till I'm forced with eviction," she said.

She believed others were in the same boat: "I think there would be more support if people knew there's a whole movement behind it."

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Azaria Howell says she won't pay $150-a-week fee unless the university says it will evict her. (File photo)

She supported Residential Advisors and cleaners being paid but believed that money should come from the university pool, or even out of the salary of Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford who earned $587,000 in 2019, according to the State Services Commission.

Victoria University was asked what would happen to those who refused to pay, and how many had so far said they would not pay.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Former VUWSA President Tamatha Paul says the fees were causing anger among students. She is pictured in front of the Te Puni hall.

A spokeswoman said there was no update on a statement sent on Saturday.

That statement said the university had lost more than $2 million by not charging accommodation fees during the first five weeks of lockdown, but continued to pay staff, including residential assistants.

​That money came from tuition fees - funds intended to fund teaching programmes rather than accommodation costs.

"As a result, this cross-subsidy cannot continue unabated and it is now time for students who wish to retain their rooms to begin to contribute to the costs of the hall operations."

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Prof Grant Guilford, Vice-Chancellor, Victoria University, should donate part of his salary if times are tough, a student argues.

With the country moving to level 3 lockdown this week, and a move to level 2 expected soon, the halls were now preparing to reopen. This included cleaning and preparing for catering.

A statement from Massey University said it would not charge hall residents at all during level 3 lockdown.

"We feel this is the right thing to do because we advised students to leave our halls of residence and to go home if they could do so safely and had somewhere safe and appropriate to go to."

Otago University kept all its halls of residence open and had about a third of students remaining there. A spokeswoman confirmed it was refunding students who chose to return home $120 per week. Hall fees were usually about $400 per week.

Auckland University, which kept all halls open, was offering those who moved out a $130-a-week rebate. AUT was giving those who went home $60-per-week credit. Waikato University said payments were suspended for those not there.

University of Canterbury's halls are all privately-run.