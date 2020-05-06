Victoria University of Wellington's vice-chancellor Grant Guilford and senior leadership team take pay cuts

Victoria University of Wellington's vice-chancellor, council members and senior leadership staff have all taken pay reductions.

In a media release, the university said council members had taken a voluntary 33 per cent reduction to their fees and its senior leadership team had offered to take a 20 per cent pay cut for the rest of the year.

Vice-chancellor Grant Guilford has also taken a voluntary 20 per cent pay cut to his salary for the rest of the year, the university said. According to the State Services Commission, Guilford earned $587,000 in 2019.

Chancellor Neil Paviour-Smith​ said the priority was to take up opportunities to grow its revenue and management "will strive for efficiencies and non-people cost savings wherever possible".

The money from council members would go towards a fund for students experiencing financial hardship and money from Guilford's salary would go towards a staff hardship fund.

“Like other universities, we are now in a period of significant uncertainty, especially as that relates to international student numbers, revenues and how we operate," Paviour-Smith said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Victoria University of Wellington Vice-Chancellor Grant Guilford has taken a 20 per cent pay cut.

“Council is realistic about the immediate financial position of the university but also committed to taking all reasonable steps it can to address the trend and steer the university towards a better financial outcome in 2021 and beyond.

“We are also mindful of the need to mitigate against reductions to student experience while continuing to excel in our research quality and in maintaining our international rankings and reputation.”

While the council agreed the university should do as much as possible to ensure no one lost their jobs, a risk remained, he said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Victoria University of Wellington council members and its senior leadership staff have taken pay reductions (File photo).

"If we are in a prolonged period where our costs are greater than our revenue, additional measures will have to be explored."

Recently speaking to Stuff, Guilford said other options which were possible included reducing staff hours to four days a week, changing leave entitlements, or further cuts to operating expenditure.

Redundancies were going to be the last option considered, he said.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Victoria University of Wellington is bracing for a $30-$40 million dollar loss this year (File photo).

At the Epidemic Response Committee meeting on Tuesday, Guilford said Victoria University was bracing for a $30-$40 million dollar loss this year, with a “significantly worsening result in 2021 and 2022 if the borders remained closed”.

Once the borders were reopened, Guilford said the Government could help by approving mandatory quarantine facilities for foreign students.

New Zealand students were not supported enough by the Government, and having to “borrow to live”.

A possible solution could be the establishment of an emergency hardship fund or universal student allowance.

Guilford's institution was recently under fire for announcing it would charge students $150 a week for halls of residence rooms despite not using them during alert levels 4 and 3.

Kevin Stent/Stuff In March, Victoria University Boulcott Hall resident Marina Spencer (at right) said an emotional goodbye to her friends Laura Savell, Lily Bernhardi and Charleigh Griffiths as people began leaving for home during the pandemic.

Guilford said the university was spending around $1m a week maintaining halls of residence for students when they return.

Universities had different arrangements around the provision of those halls with some run by trusts and others by alternate providers.

"I would say though on behalf of all the universities that we do understand the students are suffering, it does irritate us a bit when we see the Government tossing rocks at the universities when we haven't seen the Government yet step up."