Uni students can return to halls at level 2 but must stay 1m apart

Universities are confident students can be kept away from each other when they reopen under Alert Level 2.

Although most universities will continue to teach online until semester 2, students will be permitted on campus and back in halls of residence when the lockdown rules are further relaxed.

Shared spaces can reopen but students will be told to maintain physical distancing of no closer than 1 metre.

The University of Otago said it will re-admit students who went home for the lockdown back to their Colleges, when level 2 begins.

“We know the majority of these students are keen to return as soon as they are able, and we are looking forward to welcoming them back,” said a spokeswoman.

OTAGO UNIVERSITY/Waikato-Times Otago University will offer staggered dining for students who return to its accommodation halls under level 2.

“The core social distancing requirement within Residential Accommodation for Alert Level 2 is one metre. This is fully achievable with staggered dining schedules and an appropriate configuration of other shared spaces in our Colleges.

“Indeed, many of these measures were actually activated in our Colleges when they were fully occupied and the country first went into Alert Level 2 in March.”

A spokeswoman for University of Auckland said they have managed the distancing and safety of a significant number of students during levels 3 and 4.

“Of course we will welcome them back,” she said.

“We will continue to manage this by following the recommended social distancing for student accommodation. We have plans in place for student safety and wellbeing for all the levels.

Brittany Keogh/Stuff University of Auckland will be monitoring who enters its campuses when it reopens at level 2.

“However we will need to increase the way we track people coming and going, and we are preparing for that."

Lincoln University said social distancing and allocated dining times are already in place for the 100 students who remained in halls and flats throughout level 3 and 4.

Lynn McClelland, executive director of student services and communications at University of Canterbury, said they look forward to welcoming students back.

“We know that some students wish to return as soon as possible, while others may prefer to wait until Semester 2,” she said.

“The Government and TEC have stated that all students should be allowed to return at Level 2 and we are working with the UC-affiliated halls on safety plans that meet government guidelines to facilitate this."

Massey University deputy vice-chancellor students and alumni, Tere McGonagle Daly said they are “excited to welcome back students who wish to return to campus and university accommodation”.

“We know for some students there will be advantages to returning to the Halls; including having more space, access to high-speed internet and the library, all of which support their study efforts,” he said.

“Plus, many will be looking forward to joining their hall whānau and community again.”

Dominion-Post Victoria University of Wellington plans safe activities for students to reconnect with each other.

A spokeswoman for Victoria University of Wellington said that in addition to online learning there will be a range of “in-person engagement activities, special interest lectures and safe social activities for students to reconnect with each other”.

“We know that many of our students have been missing Wellington, their hall family and friends, and University facilities, and are keen to return to hall life, she said.

“We have implemented a range of Covid-19 related assurance procedures including working with student health to manage unwell students, isolation, physical distancing, and upgraded cleaning and hygiene.”

A spokeswoman for Auckland University of Technology (AUT) said it will follow the necessary Government requirements.

“AUT looks forward to welcoming our students back to accommodation in Level 2.”