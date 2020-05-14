Big brother is watching: Otago unveils new tech to watch for cheating students

University of Otago students sitting exams for commerce and health sciences will do so remotely this June, with artificial intelligence watching, whether they are back on campus or not.

Otago students who have to sit exams online will be monitored by an artificial intelligence system scanning for potential cheats.

Thousands of students are expected to return to Otago University once Alert Level Two comes into force.

The tertiary institution has also prepared for some who do not return, and continued to study competitive papers remotely.

That has posed challenges for exams, but earlier this month Otago confirmed they would still proceed during the typical exam period; June 3 to June 17.

READ MORE:

* Med student scammers can enter medical profession after 'remedial' work

* University of Canterbury teaching students a lesson about exam failure

* Arrest after uni exam papers theft at Otago Uni



An email obtained by Stuff reveals students who cannot return to campus are required to download the app from the Texan-based company Examsoft, which allows for remote supervision.

That company has more than 1400 clients worldwide, including Ivy League medical schools at Harvard and Yale.

Students will be given passwords for the downloaded app, which will check the compatibility of their computer and microphone.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff University of Otago won't say how much it has spent on the new technology, citing commercial sensitivity.

A crucial component of the app was that it took a baseline photo of the student, which would be used to verify their identity for exam.

The artificial-intelligence system would analyse student's ''activity, gaze, background noise, and more''.

A person who was detected with unusual activity would be referred to the university, with penalties including getting a zero mark for the exam, or being expelled from Otago.

University of Otago Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic Professor Pat Cragg said the technology would be available for a dozen papers across Commerce and Health Sciences.

These papers were chosen for digital exams because they all had competitive entry or accreditation requirement.

Cragg confirmed Otago trialled the app in 2018 – with students sitting exams on campus – and ''we were not planning to use it for these exams until the COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty about whether our students’ could be on campus for Semester One exams''.

The cost of the app was commercially sensitive, Cragg said.

The University's website said online exams could include essays, and short-answer and multi-choice questions.

Meanwhile, Otago students have also been told they will have their grades scaled up due to coronavirus disruptions.

Grades for this semester would be scaled up by one step, the university announced on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Students who attained an A+ would receive a commendation on their academic transcript, acknowledging their exceptional performance in the face of adversity, the post said.

Adjusted marks above 100 would be used in calculations for admission into relevant competitive entry programmes and for the award of prizes and other honours, it said.

Students could use spell-check (for essay-type questions), and copy and paste functions.

Five minutes before the end of the exam, students would receive a visual alarm.

Those sitting an exam at home were urged to set up a desk in a well-lit room ''with no other people (including children) present and ensure no pets will be present''.

''Arrange for them to be cared for before you start your exam,'' the website said.

Meanwhile, the company maintained no personal data stored on a person's computer, including browser history, would be accessed.

In a statement the Otago University Students Association said ''While we aren’t opposed in principle to the use of artificial intelligence, we are mindful of ensuring that exam conditions are equitable and simple to navigate for students''.

''We welcome any feedback from students on this, both before and after they sit their exams.”

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has been approached for comment.