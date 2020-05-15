Hamilton wins bid to host new national mega polytech headquarters

Hamilton will be home to the new mega polytech headquarters.

Hamilton has won the battle of the regions to host the headquarters for New Zealand's new national mega polytech.

The announcement was made on Friday that the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology's head office would be based in Hamilton after the body officially came into being in April.

The new entity merges all 16 of the country's institutes of technology and polytechs, including Waikato's Wintec, into one national body.

About 50 jobs would be created by the headquarters being based in Hamilton, Te Waka chief executive officer Michael Bassett-Foss said.

READ MORE:

* NZIST ready to help with country's learning needs after lockdown

* Business as usual for UCOL as part of new national body

* Mega polytechnic establishment goes ahead despite lockdown



“That's absolutely a benefit.”

New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology chairman Murray Strong said Hamilton clearly demonstrated it understood the Government’s vision for tertiary education.

COLLETTE DEVLIN/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced New Zealand's 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics will now be brought together to operate as a single national campus network. First published in August 2019.

The city can “take a bow”, Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said.

She said council and its partners had turned themselves inside out to put Hamilton ahead of at least five other centres also pitching their case.

“It was a huge amount of work, but we had rock-solid support from different sectors and political parties as well as from the wider education and training sector.

Tom Lee/Stuff Wintec is part of a newly formed national polytechnic body, with Hamilton winning the bid to host the national headquarters.

“Nobody wanted this more than our city.

“The Government has made the right decision today, both for Hamilton, the wider region and for New Zealand.”

In a post-Covid-19 environment, she said council was looking for transformational solutions to deliver the very best for Hamilton.

“The fact that strategic decisions around skills and technology on behalf of New Zealand will be made right here in our city, that’s important.

"As we work to rebuild our economy, those decisions will be critical for the national economy,” she said.

She understood they wanted the headquarters to be in a central city location, which was what council wanted too.

Bassett-Foss said he understood they wanted to get the headquarters set up as quickly as possible, so that suggested they would move into existing office space for now.

“This is another big win that proves our city and region offers significant benefits that continue to attract new business, investment and talent even during the current economic climate,” he said.

During the application process they were shown a number of options for offices in Hamilton, New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology council member Peter Winder said.

Now they had selection Hamilton as the location they would work through to find the specific location, which they hoped would be close to or alongside Wintec.

Hamilton Labour MP Jamie Strange said the announcement that Hamilton would host the new headquarters was great news for the city and region.

“It is clear that the passion, collaboration and vision of many people and organisations in our region helped seal the deal.

“Hamilton was the preferred location selected by Education Minister Chris Hipkins from a number of strong bids from around the country."

He said this announcement followed on the heels of Hamilton being chosen at the location of a new Alcohol and Other Drug Treatment Court in December 2019, and the Criminal Cases Review Commission in February 2020.

“Hamilton is coming of age, it has a key role to play in New Zealand’s future.

“As a former Wintec student, I value the role vocational education plays in our communities."

The new institute held its first council meeting online in April due to Covid-19 and passed resolutions to make it a legal entity and the subsidiary boards of the 16 institutions did the same.

New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology chairman Murray Strong said Hamilton's strong links were key.

“They also demonstrated their strong relationships between local government, iwi and central government and a commitment to learners.

"The strength of Māori business networks was evident as was their commitment to equity for Māori and underserved learners.

"Their proposal included a warm and sincere welcome and offer of partnership from the Kīngitanga and Waikato- Tainui,” Strong said.

Hamilton City Council, Waikato-Tainui, Te Waka and Waikato Chamber of Commerce said one of the strongest arguments was operating from Hamilton would facilitate the institute’s goal of holding inclusivity as a core principle.

Fifty per cent of New Zealand’s Māori population and 72 per cent of its Pacific population were concentrated within the tri-region area between Hamilton, Auckland, and Bay of Plenty.

“We are excited for the opportunities that this will provide to our people and the wider community," Waikato-Tainui chief executive officer Donna Flavell said.

More than 40 business and community leaders lent significant support to the bid process, helping to put up an outstanding argument for why Hamilton was the best location.

All 16 organisations would be able to share courses across the network and students would be able to access the same courses at different locations.

The polytechnics would be considered subsidiaries of NZIST until the end of December 2022.