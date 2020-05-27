Equity deal offer will see teacher aide pay rise up to 28 per cent

The Covid-19 lockdown has changed the way children learnt, bringing anxiety and stress for some.

A proposed pay equity deal costing $348 million during the next five years offers teacher aides pay increases of up to 28 per cent.

New rates for the 22,000 teacher aides would range between $21.20 and $34.68 an hour, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Education said an 18-month investigation was carried out to confirm teacher aides - who were mostly women - were being paid less than men for doing work that was different but of equal value.

Taken together with pay increases won during collective bargaining late in 2019, most teacher aides would receive pay rises of 23-34 per cent across the course of 2020, primary teachers' union NZEI Te Riu Roa said.

"That’s an increase of $4 to $6.60 an hour, recognising the value of teacher aides’ skills, responsibilities and experience that has been undervalued on the basis of gender."

In the coming weeks, all teacher aides in schools and kura would have the opportunity to attend Zoom hui to discuss the details before voting online to endorse the settlement, NZEI said.

Hipkins said schools would receive additional funds for the deal in October 2020 and teacher aides would receive the new pay equity rates by November, backdated to 12 February 2020.

In addition to the pay correction, teacher aides would have more certainty about the hours they worked and professional learning and development opportunities for teacher aides would also be more readily available, the ministry said.