Displaced tourism worker returns to study for agriculture job

Displaced workers who have lost their jobs during Covid-19 are being offered free study to retrain for jobs in the agriculture industry.

Prior to lockdown James Pocock was guiding people for a small family owned tourism business in the Southern Lakes District.

Post lockdown, the 40-year-old, who was a tour guide for Pure Glenorchy, says he's not waiting around for tourism to come back.

Instead, the Queenstown tour guide is returning to the classroom to retrain and fill a primary industry worker shortage after losing his job last week.

And, he was one of the first through the door at a Southland Institute of Technology redeployment expo in Queenstown on Wednesday.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff James Pocock, 40, of Glenorchy, is retraining after losing his job in the tourism industry last week.

"I was in tourism - guiding - but unfortunately there's no more work for me. I decided I wouldn't want around for tourism to come back. I saw this as a prime opportunity to come and up-skill, learn something new and see what else was out there."

He signed up to complete a free Government-funded agriculture course to help people who lost their jobs through Covid-19 to retrain. Budget 2020 made a $1.6m investment in trades and apprenticeship training - including $19.3 million to place 10,000 people into primary sector jobs.

"I have been talking to a couple of the contractors already, and they seem super keen. It just opens up a whole bunch of possibilities down the track."

Rural Contractors New Zealand president David Kean, of Centre Bush in Southland, said the sector had struggled to attract Kiwis into agriculture and had been trying for "quite a few years" to come up with a training initiative.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Rural Contractors New Zealand president David Kean, of Centre Bush in Southland, at a redeployment expo in Queenstown on Wednesday. The sector is getting behind the SIT with the retraining initiative having struggled to attract Kiwis into agriculture.

"When this idea came up from SIT it was like a breath of fresh air for us, and we have to get behind. Every year we have to try to bring in 50 to 300 overseas staff to keep our machines going because there has been so many other options in New Zealand for these young fellas. Now that has stopped, we have to re-educate these boys that agriculture is sexy."

"For me, it's music to our ears that we could potentially redirect some of these very talented people into the agriculture sector. Bring it on."

Southern Institute of Technology chief executive Penny Simmonds said the initiative was a collaborative effort to help those who had lost their livelihoods due to Covid-19.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Southern Institute of Technology chief executive Penny Simmonds at a redeployment expo in Queenstown on Wednesday to redirect tourism workers who had lost their jobs into agriculture and forestry careers.

Upskilling and retraining in the condensed training programmes would see people back in work soon, supporting the primary industries and aid the Queenstown Lakes and Southland regions in their economic recovery.

"During lockdown it became very clear, very quickly we had a group of employers that were going to be short of workers, and we had a whole lot of workers being made redundant."

Covid-19, while being a "terrible thing" for New Zealand, had highlighted the value of the agriculture and forestry sector, she said.

Supplied Minister of Agriculture Damien O'Connor meeting wilding pine ground crew at Skippers Canyon in Queenstown. The Government as provided $100m for jobs to help control wilding pines.

Meanwhile, other displaced workers in Queenstown had picked up conservation jobs helping control wilding pines across the region.

The Government, in its budget 2020, invested $1.1 billion to create 11,000 environment jobs in regions - including $100m for jobs to help control wilding pines.

Supplied Queenstown tour operator Lee Saunders, 39, has joined a crew helping with wilding pine control work while his business is quiet due to Covid-19.

Tour operator Lee Saunders, 39, said he had to lay off five staff during the Covid-19 outbreak. While business remained quiet, the conservation work offered him a source of income, and kept him busy.

"I plan on doing this for two or three months. I needed income and something to do. It's a good job. The pay is good. I don't care if I'm pulling out seedlings on top of a hill..."