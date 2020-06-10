Teacher's 'outburst' over Black Lives Matter posters a 'disciplinary matter'

An elite Christchurch private school is investigating after students reported that a teacher tore down posters and verbally abused them for promoting the Black Lives Matter movement.

Students told RNZ News a woman staff member ripped down posters and stamped on them while swearing at the Year 13 students for putting them up.

The students had permission from school management to display the posters.

It is understood the teacher disputes the students' version of events.

In a letter to parents, rector Christine Leighton said the teacher's outburst was a disciplinary matter under the Teachers' Code of Professional Responsibility and the outcome of that would remain confidential.

She said the school had completed an investigation into the teacher's reaction. Students had met with the teacher where they "shared perspectives" on what had happened.

george heard/Stuff St Andrew's College Rector Christine Leighton says the teacher has dedicated her life to equity and equal opportunity for Māori. (File photo)

"The teacher (Ngāi Tahu) has dedicated her life to equity and equal opportunity for Māori. She is concerned about racist attitudes within New Zealand society and is committed to addressing these".

Leighton said the college honoured this commitment and the students concerned were passionate about righting injustices in all societies.

The College supports their desire to make a positive difference and commends their courage to make a stand for what they believe is right.