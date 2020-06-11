Students not happy with Victoria University's plan to scale grades

Victoria University student Lachlan Craig says students are frustrated at the decision not to bump grades.

Victoria University students are unhappy with the decision to mark against previous year groups, rather than a straight grade bump like Auckland and Otago universities.

In a newsletter sent to students on Thursday afternoon, the university confirmed it would not be using the "blunt tool" of grade increases, but would scale grades if they fell out of line with previous year groups.

Student Lachlan Craig said the newsletter was the first time he had been made aware of the scaling plans, and they would keep fighting for a five-point bump.

"The general vibe among the vast majority of students is still very clearly that we want this increase."

With both Auckland and Otago implementing a grade bump, he felt Victoria students were at a disadvantage.

"A lot of us are worried the current measures just don't go far enough. We are still going to continue pushing for this grade bump."

The student association at Victoria started a petition on June 5 calling for a straight grade bump. It currently has more than 7000 signatures.

In a message to students, academic vice-provost Stuart Brock confirmed grades would be marked against previous cohorts, bringing the university in line with Massey, Waikato and Lincoln institutes.

This could result, in some cases, grades being scaled up by more than the blunt five points mandated by Auckland and Otago, he said.

Victoria University provost professor Wendy Larner said student representatives were part of the discussion about grade scaling, which had been ongoing since May.

Information was put up on the university website on Monday and the newsletter sent to 22,000 students on Thursday.

Universities New Zealand said it did not have oversight on grading decisions made by the country's eight universities.

However, chief executive Chris Whelan said all universities were employing measures to recognise the affect Covid-19 had on students.

The president of the New Zealand Union of Student Associations, Isabella Lenihan-Ikin, said it was disappointing Victoria was not listening to the student voice calling for the grade bump.

She was concerned the system left the door open for lecturer discretion, and students might have to fight for their grades as a result.