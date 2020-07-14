Coronavirus: Uni students want more support services and more say post-Covid

Kate Morris says young people should get more of a say in how the education sector is developed post-coronavirus.

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe, New Zealand went hard and early to flatten the curve – but as we enter the recovery phase, we’re at a critical turning point. As Finance Minister Grant Robinson said: "If your house were to burn down, you probably wouldn't build it back exactly the same".

The younger generation will bear the brunt of the reconstruction – and they want to be heard on how it's done. For a new Stuff series, Turning Point, Ryan Anderson reports on the pressures young people want alleviated in the education system.

Like many students, Kate Morris was nervous to leave home for the first time.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Kate Morris sits on the Ministry of Education's youth advisory group to give a youth perspective on education matters.

The 18-year-old moved from Darfield, just outside Christchurch, to Wellington to start university – a challenging new beginning which involved sorting out accommodation and learning how to balance her budget.

There was no way to predict the whirlwind her first semester would become. She would spend just four weeks at her university hall room before getting back on a plane to Christchurch.

Morris, like thousands of others around the country, spent the next eight weeks watching online lectures, studying and working as the country shut down due to coronavirus.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Kate Morris was only in her university hall for a few weeks before being sent back to Darfield, outside of Christchurch, because of coronavirus.

Wake up, work eight hours, study, repeat.

She found the online learning well put together, but the best part was having the flexibility to work during the day at a supermarket and study at night.

However, she said she’d ultimately prefer in-person classes: “I don’t know what it is about [being in the lecture halls], it is probably being face to face.”

Students have since been allowed back into halls of residence, but Morris, who sits on the Ministry of Education’s youth advisory group, said there were lessons to be learned from lockdown that she doesn’t want ignored.

During those chaotic weeks university staff showed compassion and understanding for students’ situations and allowed extensions on deadlines, she said.

Support was also given to students struggling financially: Between March 9 and May 31, the University of Otago paid out 345 hardship grants, Massey gave 565, Auckland 202 and the University of Canterbury 15.

Students without a laptop or access to wifi were also cared for, with Auckland University giving 443 students access to computers during lockdown – the most of any university for which data was provided.

Morris said the extra support did wonders for students’ mental health, but it left her wondering why extensions and financial or technological help weren’t readily available at other times.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Isabella Lenihan-Ikin, the president of the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations, wants a more robust student voice system.

Isabella Lenihan-Ikin, President of the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations, agreed some aspects of the lockdown could pave the way for long-term improvements.

She has spent years asking for better online learning services, including for lectures to be available digitally, and was thrilled to see that happen while universities were physically shut.

That could be made into an example for future learning models, she said.

Students being able to work during the day and learn when they want was extremely helpful during lockdown, as many students struggle with their finances, she said.

Many problems stem from students’ struggle with the cost of living, Lenihan-Ikin said, and it was about time the country had a frank conversation about possible solutions.

Having a younger generation that is well-educated benefits New Zealand as a whole, so individual students shouldn’t be bearing so much of the cost, she said.

"Students are going to make that really hard decision on whether they can stay and study.”

Lenihan-Ikin suggested a raft of financial reforms, including a regular universal student income grant, widening the age brackets for those who can claim allowances, reducing study costs and changing the structure by which learning is funded.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Huge debts and not enough support are two of the things Lenihan-Ikin wants targetted during the coronavirus recovery.

University of Canterbury adjunct fellow Sylvia Nissen agreed. She said borrowing for education had reached an unprecedented level and the system relied on students being OK with that.

While Nissen didn’t believe a universal student income, that would see students given a small sum of money they wouldn’t have to pay back, was the solution, she agreed lowering costs was critical to supporting students’ health and wellbeing.

Data published by the Ministry of Health shows in the 2018/2019 financial year, the amount of money borrowed by students increased by almost 2 per cent, to just over $9000 a year.

According to the data, the average student loan sits at around $22,630.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Lockdown showed the need for more student support, Kate Morris said.

But others were concerned the quality of teaching could go down if costs were reduced.

Nathan Farr said he enjoyed the different learning set-up during lockdown. He has dyslexia and dyspraxia, so being able to pause lectures, go over the notes and restart once he fully understood what was being said meant he was able to fully process the information.

The 18-year-old communications student said for the most part, students he talked to saw the crash course in online learning as a blessing in disguise.

"As long as [a reduction in costs because of the online shift] doesn't reduce the quality – that is very important,” he said.

While course content became easier to access, Farr was concerned about the accessibility of student support for himself and others with learning disabilities.

If universities redesign their systems permanently, they must talk to the people the changes will affect, he said.

“I think for me, it is a move away from the one-size-fits-all system. We need to acknowledge that the way students approach learning and handle information isn't always the same.”

All the students Stuff spoke to agreed the student voice isn't always taken into account when big decisions are made.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Students Stuff spoke to want a change to how the education system supports students

“The voice of students has been eroded,” Lenihan-Ikin said.

“We don't have framework that funds our student volunteers and unions.”

Morris sees her role on the youth advisory group as a way of championing issues to the people who can make serious changes.

"I'd hope that after the Covid situation the government and education system places more emphasis on vocational skills and training,” she said.

"It was very clear who the essential workers were – electricians, nurses, supermarket staff, the ones traditionally the education system looked down on."

Morris, like Farr, wants to see more funding and support for staff at universities to give students an extra helping hand.

They agreed tutors shouldn't have to bear the pressure of being part-time counsellors, and called for more people to be on hand ready to work with students in need.

In 2018, a survey by the NZUSA found long wait times, high costs and embarrassment were all major reasons why tertiary students did not access mental health services when they needed them.

After these interviews were conducted, the Government announced a $25 million boost to mental health services for tertiary students, saying the lockdown had been “hugely disruptive” for them.

It remains to be seen if the other recommendations from students will be carried out.