The sweary, rude and opinionated world of student journalism in New Zealand

Finn Blackwell, left, Kane Bassett, Kirsty Frame, Julia Mattocks and Shanti Mathias from Salient magazine at Victoria University in Wellington.

Lockdown meant trying times for student media across New Zealand, but through a time of great uncertainty, they not only survived, they thrived. Joel MacManus reports.

The office of student magazine Salient is a testament to organised chaos.

Writers stream in and out between classes, printers whir, and audiophiles attempt to put out podcasts in a rigged-up studio.

There are stacks of notes piled high, decades of magazine covers adorning the walls, and a Bob Jones autobiography with the pages cut out to store weed.

READ MORE:

* University of Otago cuts off student-run Critic magazine over coronavirus article

* Canta editor launches petition calling for student news independence

* No clear sexual assault reporting system at New Zealand universities



At the centre of it all are first-time editors Kirsty Frame and Rachel Trow.

Since the start of the year, the two have been running the weekly 48-page magazine on top of full-time study at Wellington’s Victoria University.

The core team of editors and designers were in the office for 36 straight hours to get their first issue out in time, and it hasn’t let up since.

“I’m not going to say I’m coping well,” Frame said. “The last semester of uni was pretty dire. It takes a lot out of us and all of our staff.”

Aside from the usual stressful assignments and exams, the last semester also saw the Covid-19 pandemic grip the world and New Zealand enter an unprecedented national lockdown.

For the first time in its 82-year history, Salient missed a print run.

“The game changed at that moment,” Frame said. “This is new for everyone. It didn’t matter that we were inexperienced. No previous editor has ever had to deal with a pandemic.”

Despite having no print product and no access to their office, Salient not only survived lockdown, but set a new standard for student media holding institutions to account.

Salient broke the story that Victoria University halls of residence were planning to charge thousands of students $150 a week for empty rooms they were unable to access due to the country still being at level 3 lockdown.

The story sparked outrage and got picked up by major national news outlets. Hundreds of students signed up for a rent strike in protest. Green MP Chloe Swarbrick called it a "massive abuse of authority".

Salient stayed on the story with a persistent editorial campaign, pushing the students’ association to speak out and spurring on the rent strike, which hundreds of students signed up for.

After 13 days of backlash, Victoria University decided not to charge for the empty rooms. Salient was first to report on the backdown.

“That was one of our best days of the year,” Frame said.

“We were mentally exhausted; it was a really intense period. It was great that I could finally just let myself have a good sleep.

“It literally never crossed our mind that the university would actually do something about it,” Trow said.

In the world of journalism, seeing such a turnaround from an institution as large as Victoria University (annual operating revenue: $500 million) directly as a result of reporting is rare, even more so when it comes from a group of untrained, part-time, student journalists.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Salient editor Kirsty Frame, middle, and her team broke major news and forced a university backdown on rent during lockdown.

The success has clearly had an impact on the young team. There’s a fire in their eyes. They’ve tasted blood and they want more.

“It was like, let’s just f..... do it. Let’s call out the university,” Frame said.

Student magazines are the black sheep of New Zealand media. They’re sweary, rude and opinionated, each in their own unique way.

Waikato-based Nexus has a carefree Hamilton bogan energy, AUT’s Debate is the urban sophisticate. Salient is the uber-woke Wellington hipster, and Otago University’s Critic Te Arohi has no shame in being the loud drunk scarfie.

Critic editor Sinead Gill, a three-year veteran of the magazine, has kept that tradition alive.

The cover photo of her first issue showed 11 cigarettes clenched between a pair of butt cheeks.

The third cover was an artistic rendering of the university clocktower, stylised as an ejaculating penis.

But don’t make the mistake of thinking it’s just a laugh for her. She takes her job seriously and knows her audience intimately.

“I take a bit of flak about Critic being all a big joke. People think if you use the [F word] it delegitimises the point you’re trying to make,” she said.

“The thing is, students know what’s too bulls..., too wanky or too woke.”

“We don't exist to make our writers feel smart. If you use words that sound fancy but aren’t accessible, you’re not reaching that audience.”

It’s hard to argue with the results.

Critic has a weekly print run of 5000 copies, and the most recent student survey found 95 per cent of Otago University students have read the magazine.

The journalists that grew up across the hall from them within the union building have also become big names in New Zealand media: Stuff editor-in-chief Patrick Crewdson, NZ Herald’s Matt Nippert and Simon Wilson and Newshub’s Lloyd Burr. Leah McFall, Sarah Robson, Henry Cooke, Holly Walker, Chris Trotter, John Hartevelt, Katie Kenny, are among many others to have gone on to successful careers in journalism.

The new generation of student journalists is boldly rejecting the old-school journalistic ideal of neutrality and impartiality. They don’t want to just be a dry recitation of the day’s events, they want to drive change.

Gill got involved with Critic after making waves on campus as an activist against sexual violence, campaigning for the university to change its victim policies.

Since starting as a volunteer writer in 2018, she’s fashioned herself as a miniature Alison Mau, who leads Stuff’s #metooNZ writing.

One of Gill’s first stories was an investigation into a senior staffer at the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations who sent unprompted explicit pictures to members of the association’s Thursdays in Black sexual violence awareness team.

SUPPLIED The Critic team: Fox Meyer, left, Alex Leckie-Zaharic, editor Sinead Gill, Molly Willis, and Toni Hoeta.

The sexual harassment allegations caused ACC to pull a $1.4 million dollar contract with NZUSA for sexual violence awareness on campuses, which cost 12 students their jobs.

Last year, as the magazine’s chief reporter, she worked with colleague Esme Hall on a weighty investigation into sexual assault and harassment at Knox College, one of the oldest and most traditional halls of residence at Otago.

Four survivors described a culture which encouraged and allowed harassment to occur and claimed there was a lack of action from management after the reports.

In a follow-up story two weeks later, four more students came forward with similar experiences, including one claim that a student was raped and the perpetrator was not removed from the college despite the complaint.

“It was emotionally draining caring that much,” Gill said.

“It was super upsetting interviewing so many survivors and then having an institution basically respond saying ‘where’s the proof?’

“It's stressful because you're juggling your job as a journalist to tell the story with the desire to actually create positive change. You do it because it’s important.”

The stories saw Hall win Feature of the Year and Reporter of the Year at the Aotearoa Student Press Awards, and earned a nomination at the prestigious Voyager Media Awards.

Like Salient, Critic was also forced to drop its printed edition during lockdown.

On top of losing her physical magazine, Gill also found herself in a heated personal dispute with the university's most senior staff.

The culprit was an opinion piece titled 'University f..... up Covid response' which criticised the university for a “sluggish” response to Covid-19.

Stuff Protesters at the University of Otago after an issue of Critic was dumped by Campus Watch.

The university put out a statement attacking the magazine as “unfair, shallow, unbalanced and mean-spirited,” and announced it would refuse to answer any media queries the magazine put to it.

An Official Information Act request later revealed that the decision came directly from vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne.

In reality, the talk about cutting off the magazine turned out to be bluster.

“They never stopped, that’s the weird part. The next week we started requesting comment again, and they kept giving it to us,” Gill said.

“The reality is they have to give us a reply, otherwise it makes them look bad if they don’t share their side of the story,” Gill said.

“It was like they just wanted to make a sweeping statement of hatred for Critic.”

Gill has no qualms about making enemies of university officials, in fact, she takes pride in it.

“If people who are earning over half a million dollars a year [Hayne made $644,000 in 2019] are getting annoyed at us because we’re writing about what they’re doing, it means we’re doing our job.”

That job has got progressively harder for student magazines in recent years.

The 2010 Voluntary Student Membership Bill, which slashed operating budgets for student associations, hit student media hard. Four magazines folded.

SUPPLIED Former Critic editor Charlie O'Mannin with a copy of the student magazine deemed too offensive for Facebook in 2019.

Staff budgets were slashed, leaving fewer paid roles and many formerly full-time editors had to do the job part-time. News coverage all but disappeared for some magazines, which became increasingly dry, less local, and reliant on opinion columns to fill space.

Craccum, the Auckland University magazine which has been running since 1928, was among the hardest hit.

In its own words, the magazine fell into “an inexorable decline”, with print runs and readership plummeting.

Part of the problem was a bizarre policy which required that editors be chosen by a public vote, an election which was often unopposed and on occasion, won by people who had never written for the magazine before.

Daniel Meech and Cameron Leakey are the first editors to take the helm since the election policy was scrapped. They are both long-time contributors who care deeply about the magazine’s history, and maintaining its future.

“We put a lot of focus into making it much more student-central, which is really the whole basis of student media. We’re the only media on campus, no one else is covering it the way we can,” Leakey said.

Stuff A blacked out cover of Otago University magazine Critic, which was banned from Facebook in 2019.

Already they’ve had a taste of the power their reporting can wield. Meech wrote stories last year about a series of white supremacist posters at Auckland University.

Vice-chancellor Stuart McCutcheon initially refused to remove the posters, citing free speech grounds, but reversed his position weeks later after an outcry from staff and a 100-strong protest which occupied the clocktower.

Already this year, Craccum has a vastly expanded news section, and beat mainstream media to several stories about university job cuts and rent charges at empty halls of residence during lockdown.

As universities slowly return to normal, magazines are firing up the presses and getting ready to return to operation.

As they look forward into the next semester, the one thing every editor is looking forward to is finally getting their hands on a physical edition again.

“There’s just something great about getting to the end of the week and being able to hold it,” Meech said.

The editors, who were only able to put out a small handful of issues before lockdown, are still fighting to prove themselves to their audience.

Lockdown has given them renewed confidence to hold their universities to task, and they’re gearing up for the challenge.

“Our time is limited and our space in the magazine is limited. We’re not here to write fluff pieces about the university,” Trow said.

“Our job is to look at the university because no-one else is going to do that. We have to do that. It’s when you’re looking at something else that the university gets up to some wack s....”

* Joel MacManus is a former editor of Critic.