Long-awaited classrooms open at Waimea College

It may be several years overdue, but the biggest school in the top of the South Island is buzzing that a new classroom block is finally open.

Classes got underway this week at Waimea College’s “R Block”, a two-storey timber structure, comprising nine classrooms and a breakout area.

Principal Scott Haines said it was a “world class” learning space, designed and built by local companies, using timber sustainably-sourced within a 100 kilometre radius of the school in Richmond, near Nelson.

“We’re really excited to be able to open this new teaching space,” Haines said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Classes got underway this week in Waimea College’s long-awaited “R Block”, comprising nine classrooms.

“We wanted this building project to be a real partnership with our local community.

“It’s the culmination of many hundred of hours of work by a range of different people.”

Year 9 students Grace Shirley and Leila Furness, who had a maths lesson in the new facility on Tuesday, said it made them feel excited to go to class.

“You’ve got more space in class and it’s more modern,” Furness said.

Head of Maths Richard Keys had a hand in the classrooms’ design, which he described as flexible, “airy and open”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Head of Maths at Waimea College Richard Keys, right, had a hand in the design of the new classrooms at long-awaited "R Block."

“We’ve got these break out spaces, we’ve got the nice high white board surface desks, so you don’t always have to be the teacher at the front, tied to the board, you can gather students round and help them in smaller groups.

“We’re very excited to have it, it’s just great to get in.”

The new classrooms had been in the pipeline since June 2017, when the then National government announced a $4m cash injection to build eight at the school in Richmond, near Nelson, to meet growth in student numbers.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Waimea College Principal Scott Haines at the school's new "R Block" which opened to students on Monday.

Frustrations boiled over in 2018, when a 13 classroom deficit saw students taught in places like the staff room, and temporary classrooms were erected.

Construction was now underway of an eight classroom block at the school, which had a roll of more than 1600.

The “irons had been in the fire” for planning to deal with the school’s “rampant” roll growth well before 2017, Haines said.

“I’m grateful that the Ministry [of Education] have seen fit to build this second set of classrooms now, that will actually put us in a position of ... having slightly more classroom entitlement than we have roll for,” Haines said.

The school board had also undertaken a “multi-stage” development plan for the school that would cater for a roll of 2000, although no current modelling forecast that number, Haines said.