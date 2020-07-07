Parents' growing concern over Nayland College zoning plan

A zone is being considered to control the growing number of students at Nayland College. It is currently the only co-ed secondary school in Nelson. File photo.

Parents have voiced their disappointment and concern over the proposed zoning of Nelson’s only co-ed secondary school.

Nayland College principal Daniel Wilson​ said last week that the mixed gender school was near capacity, and would implement an enrolment zone sometime next year.

Parent Jaynie Holmes​ said the move to introduce a zone was “pretty worrying” as it meant the choice was taken away from families as to what school their children could attend.

The mum-of-six has a son in Year 9 at Nayland and created a Facebook group to enable discussion on the issue which now had more than 180 members.

“Life is co-ed, life is not single sex and we go through primary school and intermediate with both genders then all of a sudden we are going to split them up because of where we live?”

The group planned to circulate a survey among primary and intermediate schools in Nelson to get a better understanding of what families wanted. Parents were also encouraged to submit their opinions on the proposed zoning to the Ministry of Education.

Joe Lloyd/Stuff Nayland College principal Daniel Wilson says the school and the Ministry of Education are consulting on a new enrolment zone.

“Hopefully we can gain enough momentum to have our voices heard.”

A statement from board chair Pat Davidsen​ said Nayland College was working through a consultation phase with the Ministry of Education regarding the proposed enrolment zone.

“A major concern for our wider community is the right for families to be able to choose a co-educational option for their children at secondary level. An enrolment zone for Nayland College would mean families that lived in the Nelson city area may lose this choice.”

The Education Act did not provide for the character of the school, whether it was co-educational or single-sex, to be taken into consideration.

“Our Board of Trustees have stressed that the Ministry of Education needs to listen to and consider public opinion on the matter.”

Joe Lloyd/Stuff Nayland College, which was founded in 1966, is the only co-ed high school in Nelson. File photo.

Current government policy stated zoning was the preferred solution to roll growth over building or re-siting new classrooms.

Davidsen said the board wanted to welcome all students to Nayland College and reinforced all those who applied to attend from the beginning of 2021 would be accepted.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary, sector engagement and support Katrina Casey​ said Nayland College’s roll had been increasing over recent years and as part of its monitoring, the need for an enrolment scheme had been discussed with the college.

The March 2020 funded roll was 1261 and it had capacity for around 1330 students.

“Due to an expected increase of students in 2021, we recognise that the school will be under pressure for space.”

Casey said it was continuing to work with the college on the implementation of an enrolment scheme for the year beginning 2022 to manage the growth.

Demand for enrolments at Nayland had increased in the last five years, since principal Daniel Wilson​ was appointed.

In 2015, Stuff reported Nayland College was the only secondary school in the region to report a drop in enrolment figures.

A newly appointed Wilson said at the time that falling enrolment figures had been a trend for the past five years and he planned to work with the community to find out why.

"I'm a really strong believer in you should be able to send your children to the local school and you should have faith in that local school to be the best that it possibly can be,” he said at the time.

Wilson​ confirmed the Ministry of Education had asked the school to implement a zone to control growth, but it had not been told when the public consultation period would be.

Nelson and Richmond secondary schools