Steiner School near Nelson gets state funding

Motueka Steiner School is building a new eco-campus after a "long-awaited" win in its vision to become a state-integrated, farm-based school.

Chairperson of the school’s Proprietors Trust Alistair Munro said it welcomed the announcement the school, founded 18 years ago, was to get state funding.

The school would offer education from Kindergarten to Year 8 and became the ninth state-integrated Steiner school in New Zealand.

Supplied Motueka Steiner School says a deep connection to the natural world is central to Steiner education. It is becoming a state-integrated school with a new eco-campus.

Munro said the school was also "excited to announce" that construction of a new eco-campus was underway, with the first classroom almost completed and five more in progress.

The new campus was on a 13.6-hectare property, being developed as a biodynamic farm, with eco-friendly features including organic gardens, solar wood buildings, re-using stormwater, a woodlot for heating, and cycleways.

The move to the new farm campus would happen early next year.

The school had strived for many years to become state-integrated and farm-based.

“MP Damien O’Connor has been a wonderful supporter of the school, community and our vision to become a farm-based school,” Munro said.