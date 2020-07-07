Mother shocked about Nelson's only co-ed school zone plans

Nelson woman Sarah, pictured with her twins, Sophia, and Isobel 5, and Leo, 8 at Tahunanui Beach, says she would "strongly prefer" her children to go to a co-ed high school. She is one of a growing group of parents voicing concerns about plans to zone the only mixed gender high school in central Nelson.

A Nelson family is considering shifting city, over concerns their children will have no choice but to go to a single sex high school.

Mother of three primary school-aged children, Sarah, said plans to introduce an enrolment zone at co-ed Nayland College in Stoke in 2022, had forced her and her partner to look at moving the family out of their home in the central suburb of Toi Toi - likely to rent near the college.

But she had not ruled out moving out of Nelson altogether, if they couldn't get their children into Nayland College.

"Nelson is considered a city in New Zealand, it's a large town," said Sarah, who didn't want her last name published.

READ MORE:

* New head for New Zealand's oldest state school

* Parents worry school zone will remove co-ed choice

* Schools weigh up 'unknown factor' of donations scheme



Braden Fastier/Stuff Sarah with her twins Sophia, and Isobel 5, and Leo, 8 at Nelson's Tahunanui Beach. Sarah is against the enrolment zone being brought in at Nayland College.

"It's shocking that we would not have a choice about being able to send our kids to a co-ed school."

The two other secondary schools in central Nelson were all boys' school, Nelson College, and Nelson College for Girls.

Nayland College said it would consult with local schools and the community to decide the boundaries of its zone, which had been requested by the Ministry of Education due to continued roll growth at the 1330 student capacity school.

Principal Daniel Wilson said the ministry told the school it wanted to control growth with a zone, not by building new buildings.

Sarah said she would "strongly prefer" her children - a son and two daughters - go to a mixed gender high school, which she believed helped female and male students focus on their similarities..

She was concerned single sex education could lead to teenagers "thinking that the members of the opposite sex are a bit more mysterious and special than they actually are".

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson mother of three Sarah is considering moving house, even city, because of plans to zone the only co-ed secondary school in Nelson centre.

Sarah and her partner were starting to look at what they would need to start doing to their house, if they were to rent it out to move away.

The development had left her feeling "a bit resentful" and torn.

"We purposely bought our house where we did, and sent our kids to the local school.

"To be considering playing some silly rental game or even moving city to access a co-ed high school ... that's quite privileged and I don't know that I should really be using my privilege like that.

"But at the same time, I don't want to expose my kids to unhealthy attitudes in a very formative time of their life."

She suggested Nayland consider early and late shifts for students instead of zoning, as some parts of the US did when there wasn't enough room to build more schools.

Wilson said separating students into shifts could be problematic due to buses, but was something the school may have to consider for Year 13 students, regardless of a zone.